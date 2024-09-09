Abu Dhabi ranks high in the smart city index, but I want us to be right on top

On the face of it, Abu Dhabi and Geneva are very different. One is surrounded by desert and coastline; the other by mountains and lakes. Yet we do have several things in common. One is that both are warming faster than the global average. Another is that we both see infrastructure as a key part of mitigating the impact of climate change on our lives. Good infrastructure has the power to transform lives. It connects us, it facilitates commerce, it enhances our quality of life, and it propels our economies forward. My government’s vision is to rank <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/2024/04/09/abu-dhabi-ranked-among-the-worlds-top-10-smartest-cities/" target="_blank">Abu Dhabi among the most advanced cities</a> in the world; a smart, safe, sustainable, liveable city that our citizens and residents are proud to call home. Infrastructure must be at the very heart of this transformation. If we start with public transport; a well-designed system not only reduces travel time and congestion but also decreases pollution and improves quality of life. Switzerland has a first-class public transport system, developed over many decades. Abu Dhabi’s is more nascent. But youth has its advantages. One of them is the ability to leapfrog development stages and to be transformative in our approach. We have already begun expanding our pilot projects for innovative transportation solutions, which has enabled us to introduce self-driving taxi services and autonomous rapid rail vehicles. This means adopting practices and technologies that minimise environmental impact, promote energy efficiency and ensure resilience against the challenges of climate change. At the entity which I chair – the Department of Municipalities and Transport – we are dedicated to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/technology/2023/05/01/abu-dhabi-still-menas-smartest-city-as-digital-transformation-continues/" target="_blank">Smart Mobility</a>. Our vision is to deliver improved connectivity, efficiency, and services to our people. We are building an integrated system that brings all modes of transport together under one roof – electric and hydrogen-powered buses, autonomous self-driving taxis, or private vehicles. The UAE is already ranked seventh in the Global Electric Mobility Readiness Index and has one of the highest charging station-to-vehicle ratios in the world. We are now rolling out rapid charging stations to ensure drivers can refuel their EVs quickly and cost-effectively. Abu Dhabi already ranks 13th globally in the International Institute for Management’s smart city index. But I want us to go further. I want Abu Dhabi to be the smartest city in the world. There’s much more to this ambition than just bragging rights. Abu Dhabi is urbanising. By 2040, our population is expected reach six million people. This is a trend that is accelerating around the globe. Already 54 per cent of the world’s people live in urban centres. Projections indicate that, by 2050, this figure will grow to 66 per cent. More people in urban areas means more competition for increasingly scarce resources and a greater-than-ever need for efficient, sustainable service delivery. Such scale and pace of change require a considered approach to growth management. This is what we are doing in Abu Dhabi – devising a blueprint with a clear framework for achieving growth in a considered and sustainable way. A key milestone in the development of our plan was the establishment a year ago of the Abu Dhabi Centre for Projects and Infrastructure, to oversee capital projects throughout the emirate. ADPIC’s project portfolio stands at over 600 projects with a value of nearly $55 billion across housing, education, tourism and natural resources. It includes the construction and enhancement of parks, public spaces, walk lanes, playgrounds and specialised cycle tracks; more places of worship, community and sports centres, and retail developments; and further innovations in transport and mobility. To be livable and smart also means to be sustainable. Infrastructure has a big role to play in mitigation of climate change – not only in the use of sustainable materials and smart technologies that lower our emissions, but in the design of our urban landscapes to lessen the impact of higher temperatures. Our ancestors knew this well. They built wind towers – Barjeel, in Arabic – one of the most <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/environment/2021/10/19/beat-the-heat-how-to-make-buildings-in-the-middle-east-cooler/" target="_blank">effective cooling methods </a>used in traditional Gulf architecture. These towers capture and direct cooler breezes into the building while expelling warmer air, functioning as natural air conditioners. Architects are still taking cues from Arabic design tradition. The shading system running up the facade of the Al Bahar Towers in Abu Dhabi was inspired by mashrabiya; screens that diffuse sunlight and keep buildings cool without blocking light. This makes it more comfortable for its occupants; it also means less energy is used in cooling it. Good infrastructure is more than just good design. It must be part of a vision to leverage technology and sustainability to redefine urban living. Abu Dhabi has been a pioneer in this regard. It’s why we built Masdar City, back when the concept of sustainable cities was still in its infancy. And Noor Abu Dhabi, the world’s largest single-site solar power plant, which powers 66,000 homes. It's why we commissioned Barakah Abu Dhabi, the first nuclear energy plant in the region, which will soon produce enough clean electricity to provide a quarter of the UAE’s total power needs. Infrastructure must be financially as well as environmentally sustainable. Delivering good infrastructure while managing risk, particularly financial risk, is a delicate balancing act. It requires careful planning, robust financial models, and a commitment to transparency and accountability. One of the keys to success in this area is leveraging public-private partnerships. These partnerships can mobilise private sector investment, innovation and efficiency, while sharing the risks and rewards. The Abu Dhabi National Oil Company has partnered with international firms to develop its energy infrastructure. This strategy has not only mitigated financial risks but also attracted significant foreign investment, fostering economic growth and development. With the right approach, infrastructure can be a powerful catalyst for positive change. By focusing on the holistic benefits of good infrastructure, ensuring its sustainability, and managing risks prudently, we can build better, more liveable cities and shape a brighter future for all.