Why do people believe strange things - even if they are harmful?

Probably the strangest TV film I ever made was about a group of churches in the mountains of the eastern United States where church members handle poisonous snakes as part of their religious worship. Near Newport, Tennessee I met church members who arrived with a Bible in one hand and a box of venomous copperheads or rattle snakes in the other. They prayed, they sang, they took the poisonous snakes from the boxes and handled them. The pastor – Pastor Alfred – patiently explained that “taking up serpents” showed faith in God.

I’m not afraid of snakes, but while the church members were friendly and welcoming, I did not see how “taking up serpents” would make me a better person in God’s eyes or anyone else’s. And I did not want to be bitten. Since that encounter I have often wondered why some people believe things that, to be blunt, seem to be at best eccentric and possibly dangerous to themselves and harmful to others.

My fellow Scots have occasionally been in the so-called delusion business. In the late 1690s, stories about gold and silver in the Americas led otherwise rational Scots to invest a vast amount of money in a scheme to create a Scottish colony in what is now Panama.

More from Gavin Esler The world needs proper leadership to tackle 'global weirding'

The "Darien scheme" involved sober-minded Scottish Presbyterians from a cold climate in Northern Europe somehow believing they could prosper in a hot, sticky, malarial area of the tropics, trading Scottish trinkets with the native inhabitants in exchange for food. Some 2,500 settlers went to Darien. Only one in 10 lived to tell the tale. Some 20 per cent of the money in circulation in Scotland was wasted.

When gold, miraculous health cures or ideas of religious salvation are involved, reason often flies out the window. The Scottish writer Charles Mackay delighted Victorian readers with his wonderful compilation of such stories. The title is Extraordinary Popular Delusions and the Madness of Crowds, a compendium of belief in preposterous ideas. These include money-making schemes such as the South Sea Bubble and Tulipmania in which tulip flowers suddenly became the 19th-century equivalent of Bitcoin to the point where greed overcame all reason.

What is striking about Mackay’s “delusions” is that beliefs, however odd, frequently triumph over reason. The outcome is generally disastrous for all concerned. In modern times it is difficult to understand why anyone could think that tulip bulbs would be Europe’s best investment, or that sending Scots dressed in tweeds to exploit the riches of Panama’s tropical jungle would end well. But recognising the human capacity to believe in things that make little sense brings us back to our supposedly rational world of 2021.

How will future generations view our beliefs today?

Anti-vaccine protesters gather outside the New Jersey State House in the US, but such scepticism towards jabs represents a global public health issue. USA Today Network

In Germany, a nurse is being investigated for injecting more than 8,000 patients with saline solution instead of a coronavirus vaccine. The nurse is said to have expressed sceptical views about the vaccination programme. If that nurse believed the programme was wrong or unsafe then it should be possible for any medical professional conscientiously to object personally to give that treatment. But if, as is being suggested, a medical professional deliberately did not give patients an agreed medical treatment or procedure, then that person is clearly unfit to practice medicine. Whatever be the nurse's motives – her lawyers insist it was a "one-time incident" that occurred due to panic and not led by her convictions – she has been dismissed from her position.

Quote Examples of our ability to engage in 'popular delusions' teach us about the human condition

Meanwhile in London, a group of anti-vaccination protesters arranged to storm BBC headquarters, believing they needed to counter supposed BBC “lies” about the UK's vaccination programme. Unfortunately, the building they stormed was the old BBC Television Centre where I worked until 2012, when the BBC sold it. For years it has been converted into apartments with a few studios that are used mostly by independent production companies generally making light-hearted TV shows. The anti-vaccination movement in Britain has been notoriously unable to understand how science works but trying to storm a building not owned by the BBC for the past nine years suggests they are also not among the most rational, sensible or well-informed people on the planet.

All these examples of our ability to believe in things that make little sense and engage in “popular delusions” and “the madness of crowds” teach us quite lot about the human condition.

As Mackay’s book repeatedly demonstrates, one lesson is that strong beliefs often destroy all reason, and large groups of people believing hogwash is a problem not just throughout history, but also in our present and undoubtedly for our future. The second lesson is that delusions are dangerous not just for the deluded, but also for the subjects of their delusions. These include the hard-pressed security guards threatened at the old TV centre building, those bankrupted by Tulipmania, or who perished in Panama. But the deluded themselves may suffer most. Anti-vaxxers are the subject of ridicule, and in Britain some have, on their deathbeds from Covid-19, wished that they had been vaccinated after all. As for the snake handlers, I asked Pastor Alfred how he became pastor of a serpent-handling church. He told me that the previous pastor had died.

“How did he die?” I wondered.

“He got bit,” Pastor Alfred told me, by a poisonous snake.

The five types of long-term residential visas Obed Suhail of ServiceMarket, an online home services marketplace, outlines the five types of long-term residential visas: Investors: A 10-year residency visa can be obtained by investors who invest Dh10 million, out of which 60 per cent should not be in real estate. It can be a public investment through a deposit or in a business. Those who invest Dh5 million or more in property are eligible for a five-year residency visa. The invested amount should be completely owned by the investors, not loaned, and retained for at least three years. Entrepreneurs: A five-year multiple entry visa is available to entrepreneurs with a previous project worth Dh0.5m or those with the approval of an accredited business incubator in the UAE. Specialists Expats with specialised talents, including doctors, specialists, scientists, inventors, and creative individuals working in the field of culture and art are eligible for a 10-year visa, given that they have a valid employment contract in one of these fields in the country. Outstanding students: A five-year visa will be granted to outstanding students who have a grade of 95 per cent or higher in a secondary school, or those who graduate with a GPA of 3.75 from a university. Retirees: Expats who are at least 55 years old can obtain a five-year retirement visa if they invest Dh2m in property, have savings of Dh1m or more, or have a monthly income of at least Dh20,000.

Like a Fading Shadow Antonio Muñoz Molina Translated from the Spanish by Camilo A. Ramirez Tuskar Rock Press (pp. 310)

The biog First Job: Abu Dhabi Department of Petroleum in 1974

Current role: Chairperson of Al Maskari Holding since 2008

Career high: Regularly cited on Forbes list of 100 most powerful Arab Businesswomen

Achievement: Helped establish Al Maskari Medical Centre in 1969 in Abu Dhabi’s Western Region

Future plan: Will now concentrate on her charitable work

Results Female 49kg: Mayssa Bastos (BRA) bt Thamires Aquino (BRA); points 0-0 (advantage points points 1-0). Female 55kg: Bianca Basilio (BRA) bt Amal Amjahid (BEL); points 4-2. Female 62kg: Beatriz Mesquita (BRA) v Ffion Davies (GBR); 10-2. Female 70kg: Thamara Silva (BRA) bt Alessandra Moss (AUS); submission. Female 90kg: Gabreili Passanha (BRA) bt Claire-France Thevenon (FRA); submission. Male 56kg: Hiago George (BRA) bt Carlos Alberto da Silva (BRA); 2-2 (2-0) Male 62kg: Gabriel de Sousa (BRA) bt Joao Miyao (BRA); 2-2 (2-1) Male 69kg: Paulo Miyao (BRA) bt Isaac Doederlein (USA); 2-2 (2-2) Ref decision. Male 77kg: Tommy Langarkar (NOR) by Oliver Lovell (GBR); submission. Male 85kg: Rudson Mateus Teles (BRA) bt Faisal Al Ketbi (UAE); 2-2 (1-1) Ref decision. Male 94kg: Kaynan Duarte (BRA) bt Adam Wardzinski (POL); submission. Male 110kg: Joao Rocha (BRA) bt Yahia Mansoor Al Hammadi (UAE); submission.

The specs: Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Price, base: Dh1,731,672 Engine: 6.5-litre V12 Gearbox: Seven-speed automatic Power: 770hp @ 8,500rpm Torque: 720Nm @ 6,750rpm Fuel economy: 19.6L / 100km

The Saga Continues Wu-Tang Clan (36 Chambers / Entertainment One)

Towering concerns Abu Dhabi tower demolition: calls for more clarity on tenant rights

First-round leaderbaord -5 C Conners (Can) -3 B Koepka (US), K Bradley (US), V Hovland (Nor), A Wise (US), S Horsfield (Eng), C Davis (Aus); -2 C Morikawa (US), M Laird (Sco), C Tringale (US) Selected others: -1 P Casey (Eng), R Fowler (US), T Hatton (Eng) Level B DeChambeau (US), J Rose (Eng) +1 L Westwood (Eng), J Spieth (US) +3 R McIlroy (NI) +4 D Johnson (US)

Mercer, the investment consulting arm of US services company Marsh & McLennan, expects its wealth division to at least double its assets under management (AUM) in the Middle East as wealth in the region continues to grow despite economic headwinds, a company official said. Mercer Wealth, which globally has $160 billion in AUM, plans to boost its AUM in the region to $2-$3bn in the next 2-3 years from the present $1bn, said Yasir AbuShaban, a Dubai-based principal with Mercer Wealth. “Within the next two to three years, we are looking at reaching $2 to $3 billion as a conservative estimate and we do see an opportunity to do so,” said Mr AbuShaban. Mercer does not directly make investments, but allocates clients’ money they have discretion to, to professional asset managers. They also provide advice to clients. “We have buying power. We can negotiate on their (client’s) behalf with asset managers to provide them lower fees than they otherwise would have to get on their own,” he added. Mercer Wealth’s clients include sovereign wealth funds, family offices, and insurance companies among others. From its office in Dubai, Mercer also looks after Africa, India and Turkey, where they also see opportunity for growth. Wealth creation in Middle East and Africa (MEA) grew 8.5 per cent to $8.1 trillion last year from $7.5tn in 2015, higher than last year’s global average of 6 per cent and the second-highest growth in a region after Asia-Pacific which grew 9.9 per cent, according to consultancy Boston Consulting Group (BCG). In the region, where wealth grew just 1.9 per cent in 2015 compared with 2014, a pickup in oil prices has helped in wealth generation. BCG is forecasting MEA wealth will rise to $12tn by 2021, growing at an annual average of 8 per cent. Drivers of wealth generation in the region will be split evenly between new wealth creation and growth of performance of existing assets, according to BCG. Another general trend in the region is clients’ looking for a comprehensive approach to investing, according to Mr AbuShaban. “Institutional investors or some of the families are seeing a slowdown in the available capital they have to invest and in that sense they are looking at optimizing the way they manage their portfolios and making sure they are not investing haphazardly and different parts of their investment are working together,” said Mr AbuShaban. Some clients also have a higher appetite for risk, given the low interest-rate environment that does not provide enough yield for some institutional investors. These clients are keen to invest in illiquid assets, such as private equity and infrastructure. “What we have seen is a desire for higher returns in what has been a low-return environment specifically in various fixed income or bonds,” he said. “In this environment, we have seen a de facto increase in the risk that clients are taking in things like illiquid investments, private equity investments, infrastructure and private debt, those kind of investments were higher illiquidity results in incrementally higher returns.” The Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, one of the largest sovereign wealth funds, said in its 2016 report that has gradually increased its exposure in direct private equity and private credit transactions, mainly in Asian markets and especially in China and India. The authority’s private equity department focused on structured equities owing to “their defensive characteristics.”

The biog Hometown: Birchgrove, Sydney Australia

Age: 59

Favourite TV series: Outlander Netflix series

Favourite place in the UAE: Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque / desert / Louvre Abu Dhabi

Favourite book: Father of our Nation: Collected Quotes of Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan

Thing you will miss most about the UAE: My friends and family, Formula 1, having Friday's off, desert adventures, and Arabic culture and people



Cinco in numbers Dh3.7 million The estimated cost of Victoria Swarovski’s gem-encrusted Michael Cinco wedding gown 46 The number, in kilograms, that Swarovski’s wedding gown weighed. 1,000 The hours it took to create Cinco’s vermillion petal gown, as seen in his atelier [note, is the one he’s playing with in the corner of a room] 50 How many looks Cinco has created in a new collection to celebrate Ballet Philippines’ 50th birthday 3,000 The hours needed to create the butterfly gown worn by Aishwarya Rai to the 2018 Cannes Film Festival. 1.1 million The number of followers that Michael Cinco’s Instagram account has garnered.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Indoor cricket World Cup:

Insportz, Dubai, September 16-23 UAE fixtures:

Men

Saturday, September 16 – 1.45pm, v New Zealand

Sunday, September 17 – 10.30am, v Australia; 3.45pm, v South Africa

Monday, September 18 – 2pm, v England; 7.15pm, v India

Tuesday, September 19 – 12.15pm, v Singapore; 5.30pm, v Sri Lanka

Thursday, September 21 – 2pm v Malaysia

Friday, September 22 – 3.30pm, semi-final

Saturday, September 23 – 3pm, grand final Women

Saturday, September 16 – 5.15pm, v Australia

Sunday, September 17 – 2pm, v South Africa; 7.15pm, v New Zealand

Monday, September 18 – 5.30pm, v England

Tuesday, September 19 – 10.30am, v New Zealand; 3.45pm, v South Africa

Thursday, September 21 – 12.15pm, v Australia

Friday, September 22 – 1.30pm, semi-final

Saturday, September 23 – 1pm, grand final

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part four: an affection for classic cars lives on Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative

