⁠A massive storm has put a major damper on Thanksgiving week plans for millions of Americans, with power cuts and cancelled flights affecting large parts of the East Coast.

The storm, which hit the region on Thursday, knocked out power to nearly one ⁠million people at one point as winds of up to 112kph toppled trees and power lines.

More than 80 million people were expected to travel for the holiday between Thursday and Monday, according to the AAA motoring organisation.

A total of 454 flights were cancelled and thousands delayed on Thursday, according to FlightAware, though that number had dropped to 117 on Friday morning. Drivers encountered heavy rains and punishing winds as well as snow and ice in some areas.

Previous slide Next slide Huge waves crash over the beach in Pacifica, California, as a king tide and a series of storms hit the US Pacific North-west. Reuters Show caption: Huge waves crash over the beach in Pacifica, California, as …

High winds turn an umbrella inside out in Times Square, New York, as a Thanksgiving storm sweeps up the US East Coast. Bloomberg Show caption: High winds turn an umbrella inside out in Times Square, New …

New Yorkers brave the wind and rain wearing ponchos. Reuters Show caption: New Yorkers brave the wind and rain wearing ponchos. Reuters

Waves crash over a jetty in Ocean Shores, Washington. Reuters Show caption: Waves crash over a jetty in Ocean Shores, Washington. Reuter…

Workers install flood barriers along the Embarcadero in San Francisco, California. Bloomberg Show caption: Workers install flood barriers along the Embarcadero in San …

Flooding along the Embarcadero. Bloomberg Show caption: Flooding along the Embarcadero. Bloomberg

Waves crash into a seawall by the Golden Gate Bridge. Reuters Show caption: Waves crash into a seawall by the Golden Gate Bridge. Reuter…

A vehicle drives through a flooded area in Mill Valley, California. Reuters Show caption: A vehicle drives through a flooded area in Mill Valley, Cali…

An onlooker gets a soaking in Pacifica, California. Reuters Show caption: An onlooker gets a soaking in Pacifica, California. Reuters

High waves at the Golden Gate Bridge. Reuters Show caption: High waves at the Golden Gate Bridge. Reuters

A flyover reflected in floodwater in Mill Valley. Reuters Show caption: A flyover reflected in floodwater in Mill Valley. Reuters

Cyclists, kayakers and paddleboarders navigate a flooded bike path in Mill Valley. Reuters Show caption: Cyclists, kayakers and paddleboarders navigate a flooded bik…

A man rides a board past a flooded bus stop in Mill Valley. Reuters Show caption: A man rides a board past a flooded bus stop in Mill Valley. …

Pedestrians watch waves breach a seawall in Pacifica. Bloomberg Show caption: Pedestrians watch waves breach a seawall in Pacifica. Bloomb…

Residents place sandbags around a home in Pacifica. Bloomberg Show caption: Residents place sandbags around a home in Pacifica. Bloomber…

Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade floats sit along Central Park West in New York after the event was postponed due to the stormy weather. Getty Images Show caption: Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade floats sit along Central Park…

A pedestrian wades through flood water in Pacifica. Bloomberg Show caption: A pedestrian wades through flood water in Pacifica. Bloomber…

Flooded bayside roads in Asbury Park, New Jersey. Reuters Show caption: Flooded bayside roads in Asbury Park, New Jersey. Reuters

A crushed car under a fallen tree near the Van Ness neighbourhood in Washington. Reuters Show caption: A crushed car under a fallen tree near the Van Ness neighbou…





































Major airports in the Washington and ​New ⁠York City areas were among the ‌hardest hit.

Heavy rains flooded coastal areas, while utilities warned of an increased risk of ​falling trees and power cuts.

More than 400,000 US utility customers on the East Coast and Missouri – which was hit by a major snowstorm – had no power as of 11am Washington time on Friday, according to PowerOutage.us, down from nearly a million on Thursday evening.

Wind gusts of 80 to 112kph were reported or forecast across parts of Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, New York and coastal New England, according to the US National Weather Service.

The storms prompted New York City to postpone its famous Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade for the first time in its 100-year history. The parade will take place on Saturday instead.

The National Weather Service said ​strong onshore ‌winds associated with the storm, combined with king tides, were causing coastal flooding in low-lying communities ⁠along portions of the East Coast.

It said that the worst of the storm had moved away from the East Coast and conditions would gradually improve throughout Friday.

On the West Coast, near record-high tides have caused flooding in several areas.

San Diego and Los Angeles in California reported a high tide of roughly 2.4 metres this week, and residents were advised to avoid coastal areas. Part of Pacifica Pier near San Francisco collapsed amid high waves.

Train services along California's coastal Amtrak line cancelled several trains due to "washout conditions from high tides".