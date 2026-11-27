A massive storm has put a major damper on Thanksgiving week plans for millions of Americans, with power cuts and cancelled flights affecting large parts of the East Coast.
The storm, which hit the region on Thursday, knocked out power to nearly one million people at one point as winds of up to 112kph toppled trees and power lines.
More than 80 million people were expected to travel for the holiday between Thursday and Monday, according to the AAA motoring organisation.
A total of 454 flights were cancelled and thousands delayed on Thursday, according to FlightAware, though that number had dropped to 117 on Friday morning. Drivers encountered heavy rains and punishing winds as well as snow and ice in some areas.
Major airports in the Washington and New York City areas were among the hardest hit.
Heavy rains flooded coastal areas, while utilities warned of an increased risk of falling trees and power cuts.
More than 400,000 US utility customers on the East Coast and Missouri – which was hit by a major snowstorm – had no power as of 11am Washington time on Friday, according to PowerOutage.us, down from nearly a million on Thursday evening.
Wind gusts of 80 to 112kph were reported or forecast across parts of Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, New York and coastal New England, according to the US National Weather Service.
The storms prompted New York City to postpone its famous Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade for the first time in its 100-year history. The parade will take place on Saturday instead.
The National Weather Service said strong onshore winds associated with the storm, combined with king tides, were causing coastal flooding in low-lying communities along portions of the East Coast.
It said that the worst of the storm had moved away from the East Coast and conditions would gradually improve throughout Friday.
On the West Coast, near record-high tides have caused flooding in several areas.
San Diego and Los Angeles in California reported a high tide of roughly 2.4 metres this week, and residents were advised to avoid coastal areas. Part of Pacifica Pier near San Francisco collapsed amid high waves.
Train services along California's coastal Amtrak line cancelled several trains due to "washout conditions from high tides".