Russia-Ukraine talks to take place in Abu Dhabi this month, US says

The next round of talks aimed at ending the war between Russia and Ukraine will take place next week in Abu Dhabi, US envoy Steve Witkoff said on Monday.

Washington will mediate "working-level negotiations" between Kyiv and Moscow with the aim of "advancing President [Donald] Trump's mission to end the war".

"Discussions will focus on post-war security arrangements, de-escalation, humanitarian efforts, and next steps toward peace," Mr Witkoff, whom Mr Trump deputised to mediate the conflict, said in a post on X.

US negotiators will also meet this week in Brussels with representatives from France, Germany, the UK, the EU and Nato to discuss "security guarantees for Ukraine, Europe’s post-war security architecture and economic opportunities to support Ukraine’s reconstruction", he added.

"We look forward to building on the progress made in Kyiv, Oslo and St Petersburg toward a comprehensive, durable peace agreement that delivers lasting security for generations to come," Mr Witkoff said.

The talks come amid a complicated moment in US relations with both Ukraine and Russia.

Mr Trump campaigned on a promise to quickly end the war, now approaching its fifth year. The US President has met with both Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, with the reclusive Mr Putin travelling to a summit with Mr Trump in Alaska in August of last year.

It comes after Mr Trump ordered a sanctions waiver for Russian diesel amid a worsening global energy crisis. He had, weeks previously, signed into law a sanctions regime that raised duties on Russian goods imported into the US by up to 500 per cent, and a separate requirement to place tariffs of up to 100 per cent on China, India and other top buyers of Russian energy.

Mr Witkoff met with Mr Putin late last month and described him as a "humanitarian".

US relations with Kyiv, meanwhile, are currently strained, as Mr Trump has urged Ukrainian leaders to stop attacks on Russian oil depots

“I think it’s time for Ukraine to get a new president,” Mr Trump told reporters at the White House a few weeks ago.

But Mr Trump did say he would be willing to invite Mr Zelenskyy to the next Group of 20 summit in Florida next month.