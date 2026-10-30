US signs participation agreement to attend World Expo 2030 in Riyadh

Washington on Friday signed an agreement with Saudi Arabia that formalises US participation at World Expo 2030 in Saudi Arabia.

The Expo comes at the culmination of Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030, a package of economic and social policies designed to free the kingdom from dependence on oil exports.

“It is still a few years away, but this is an important first step to prepare for a world-leading USA pavilion in Riyadh which we are very excited about,” Mr Rubio said alongside Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan at a signing ceremony on the sidelines of a G20 ministerial meeting in Atlanta.

“This is an opportunity to strengthen our bilateral relationship with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and to showcase America on ghe global stage and expand commercial opportunities for US businesses.”

From October 1, 2030, to March 31, 2031, Expo 2030 Riyadh will bring together 197 official participants and is expected to attract more than 42 million visitors across a 6 million-square-metre site, according to the event's website.