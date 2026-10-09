7.7-magnitude earthquake hits Panama

A 7.7 magnitude earthquake struck Panama on Friday, according to the US Geological Survey, sparking warnings about tsunamis off its coast.

The quake had a depth of 12.6km and occurred in Herrera Province, roughly 200km to the south-west of the Panama Canal, the USGS said.

The USGS initially registered an 8.0 magnitude before revising it. Panama’s geological institute reported the quake as a 7.2 magnitude.

Some buildings were reported damaged but the critical Panama Canal trade waterway was not affected.

Local newspaper La Prensa said that people across different regions evacuated buildings, businesses, schools and homes following the earthquake.

In Panama, where earthquakes of this magnitude are rare, television images ⁠showed elderly residents reduced to tears in the streets as a series of weaker aftershocks ​rattled ⁠the country.

“We’re scared. It’s just the ‌two of us old folks here. The house has cracked, and we’re afraid it ​could fall on us,” said Ricardo Brown, speaking to Reuters by phone from the Las Minas area in Herrera province in southern Panama, where he noted the quake damaged a number of homes.

Shaking was also felt as far as San Jose, the capital of neighbouring Costa Rica, according to a Reuters witness.

Omar Smith, who heads Panama's civil protection agency, told local outlet Telemetro Reporta that impacts had been reported in Chitre, the capital of Herrera, and along the coast in Los Santos province.

Videos shared by La Prensa showed the tower of a historic building had collapsed along with several balconies of a residential ​building in Penonome, a city about halfway between the epicenter and ‌Panama City.

In the capital, the ⁠service on two lines of the Panama ​City Metro was temporarily suspended for safety reasons, the operator said. Nationwide, Panama's ​ministry of education ‌ordered the closure of schools.

Panama was due to hold a national evacuation drill on Monday of next week ​to test the country's emergency response capabilities against earthquakes.

The US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has warned of the potential for tsunami waves off the coast of Panama, as well as the western coasts of Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Mexico, Nicaragua and Peru.

Friday’s quake was the latest to hit Latin America in recent months.

Venezuela was struck by twin earthquakes in late June that killed nearly 6,500 people, according to the government’s official toll. The quakes caused widespread destruction, particularly along the country’s northern coast, overwhelming rescue efforts that were already hampered by fuel shortages and years of deterioration in public infrastructure.

A powerful earthquake hit Colombia on August 10, levelling buildings and causing major damage in cities including Cali and Pereira. The death toll eventually rose above 330, while the government declared an economic emergency as it confronted a rebuilding bill estimated at roughly $10 billion.