Jordanian-American woman's body identified after being thrown from Texas bridge

The body of a Jordanian-American flight attendant who disappeared a year ago has been identified after being pulled out of a Texas river.

Rana Nofal Soluri's body was found in June by a fisherman under a bridge in Montague County, about 40km from Fort Worth, local media reported. Her remains were taken to the University of North Texas Health Centre for Human Identification, where DNA testing confirmed her identity, police told NBC News.

Ms Soluri, 47, worked for a subsidiary of American Airlines and was reported missing in March last year after she failed to return to work following time off for a medical procedure.

Her roommate, Dennis William Day, 67, was arrested and charged with murder in June after he confessed to killing her and throwing her body off a bridge.

Police said Mr Day admitted he had “snapped” during a dispute with Ms Soluri and strangled her, according to an arrest warrant quoted in media reports.

Law enforcement agents said home video from Mr Day’s property showed him dragging what appeared to be a body from the house into the backyard on March 21, 2025.

Mr Day is currently awaiting trial.

An “inadvertent call” and voice mail on another woman’s phone appeared to capture Mr Day asking for help with moving the body. The woman, Joni Thomas, was arrested on charges of tampering with evidence.

Ms Soluri's sister, Nez, told NBC the months after the disappearance were “torture”. She said her sister had been a proud Jordanian-Palestinian and a “firecracker”.

“She might've been in a small frame but she had a big personality,” she added.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for Ms Soluri's daughter, Lulu, to help with burial costs and other expenses.