A severe weather alert in New York has led to the closing down of the media tent at the UN General Assembly.

The National Weather Service issued a storm warning on Friday evening, with strong winds expected.

The media centre for journalists reporting on the General Assembly as well as the entrance on 47th St closed at 4pm and will be closed on Saturday as well, a media liaison said.

The media liaison added that all equipment, as well as outdoor canopies and tents, must be removed from the area as soon as possible.

A general view of the inside of the UN General Assembly media tent, on September 22, 2026. Thomas Watkins / The National Show caption: A general view of the inside of the UN General Assembly medi…

Speeches at the General Assembly are expected to continue as scheduled.

The event has brought world leaders from roughly 200 countries and territories to the largest US city.

The General Assembly takes place in September, the start of hurricane season on the US East Coast. Storms often affect travel, which causes flight delays at regional airports.

The UN has increasingly sounded the alarm on severe weather and natural disasters caused by climate change. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Climate Prediction Centre announced in June that there is a greater than 90 per cent chance of a "very strong" El Nino that will affect weather patterns in the Northern Hemisphere in the autumn and winter.