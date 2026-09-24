What's on the menu at the Trump-Xi state dinner?

US President Donald Trump is hosting his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping at the White House this week, with a state dinner scheduled for Thursday evening.

It is Mr Xi's second official visit to Washington and his first in 11 years.

The White House said the menu blends “American ingredients with subtle Chinese influence, bringing the culinary traditions of both nations together”.

The meal will begin with a toast of Schramsberg “Blanc De Noir”, a sparkling wine, chosen to honour the “Toast to Peace” shared by former president Richard Nixon and premier Zhou Enlai in Beijing in 1972. Mr Nixon was the first American president to visit China.

The first course will consist of “a refined and silky-smooth veloute made of sweet yellow squash”.

“This course is gently blended to highlight its delicate seasonal flavours of earthy wild mushrooms, sauteed with fresh herbs,” the White House said. “Together, these ingredients create a rich fricassee, complemented by crispy pancetta for a savoury and smoky contrast.”

The second course will be sea bass coated in toasted sesame seeds.

“This combination creates a fragrant nutty crust while keeping the fish tender. The fish is served with crisp baby bok choy and roasted garden eggplant, creating lightly caramelised flavours,” the White House said. It will be finished with a “vibrant sauce verte of fresh herbs”.

For dessert, Mr Trump and Mr Xi will enjoy a vanilla cremeux with a sour cherry confit centre, set on top of a walnut frangipane.

“The dessert’s fruit-shaped form is complemented by a delicate ice cream made with harvested White House honey.”

Guests at the dinner will enjoy entertainment in the form of tenor Christopher Macchio, a classically trained singer who performed at the 2025 presidential inauguration.

There will also be performances by military musicians, including “The President’s Own” US Marine Corps Band, “The Commandant’s Own” US Marine Drum and Bugle Corps, the US Army Chorus and the US Army Strings.

Mr Xi's trip to Washington comes after the Chinese President's visit to a Brics summit in India. Reports said Mr Xi became ill from food poisoning while in the country, but the Indian government dismissed the claims as a hoax.

Mr Trump visited China in May, where he attended a state dinner in Beijing. On the menu then was lobster, Peking duck and salmon, along with tiramisu, fresh fruit and pan-fried buns.