US TV networks halt White House pool coverage after Trump bans

Major American television networks on Monday suspended their pooled coverage of US President Donald Trump after the White House barred CNN from carrying out its scheduled duties.

ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox News and CNN, which make up the White House television pool roster, said they would not provide a replacement crew after CNN was prevented from covering Mr Trump.

“The public has a vital interest in receiving accurate, independent information about its government,” the five networks said in a joint statement. “No administration should restrict a news organisation because it objects to its reporting.”

The networks normally take turns covering Mr Trump’s movements and presidential events, sharing footage with other news organisations and their clients.

The suspension means there will be no television pool crew accompanying Mr Trump on his trip to New York, where he is due to speak at the UN General Assembly on Tuesday.

CNN had been scheduled to provide the pool coverage on Monday but was removed from the assignment after the White House barred the network from its grounds.

The network, along with MS NOW and Politico, filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration on Monday, arguing the decision to revoke their journalists’ access breached their First Amendment rights. The First Amendment to the US Constitution guarantees freedom of the press.

The three organisations are asking a federal court in Washington to restore their access and have requested an expedited hearing.

In a statement on Monday, the White House said the First Amendment protects media's right to publish material, but does not entitle them to a hard pass, briefing room seat or slot in the press pool of the White House.

"Access changes are nothing new," according to the statement. "What is new, however, is the sudden claim that it becomes sacred only when the outlets are friendly to the radical left. The rule was never 'every outlet gets in.' It was always 'our side stays in'."

The lawsuit came after Mr Trump on Friday announced he was banning CNN, MS NOW and Politico from the White House, accusing them of publishing “fake news” about his administration.

He later described the outlets as “corrupt” and a “threat to our national security”, and suggested other media organisations could also face restrictions.

The move is the latest escalation in Mr Trump’s long-running, contentious relationship with the media.

While he frequently engages directly with journalists, including taking shouted questions and phone calls from reporters, he has repeatedly attacked news organisations over coverage he considers to be unfavourable towards his administration.

In February 2025, AP journalists were banned from certain presidential events after the news agency declined to adopt Mr Trump’s preferred name, “Gulf of America”, for the Gulf of Mexico. AP challenged the restrictions in court.