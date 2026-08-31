Pentagon signs deals to ramp up Patriot and Thaad missile production

The Pentagon on Monday said it had signed two "pivotal" agreements aimed at significantly increasing the production of interceptor missiles.

Stockpiles of the critical weapons have been depleted in recent months as the US has fended off Iranian drone and missile attacks on American bases and allies in the region. Missile production is a slow process, and it will take years for the US to replenish its stocks.

In a statement, the Department of Defence said it signed seven-year framework agreements with General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems and Lockheed Martin to boost production of two major US missile-defence systems.

The agreements are designed to support faster production and delivery of the Patriot Pac-3 missiles and Terminal High Altitude Area Defence (Thaad) interceptors.

Michael Duffey, the undersecretary for acquisition and sustainment, said the agreements would reduce bureaucratic delays and allow the US defence industry to increase production more quickly by cutting red tape.

"Today's announcement represents an example of the evolution of how we partner with industry to expand the arsenal of freedom, outpace emerging threats and ensure the warfighter never faces a fair fight," he said.

The effort comes as demand for US missile-defence systems grows rapidly across the Middle East and Europe.