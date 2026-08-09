Former US president Joe Biden's cancer has spread and is very painful, son says

Former US President Joe ​Biden's ​prostate cancer ​has spread to other parts of his body and is very ⁠painful, his son, Hunter Biden, ​said in an interview with the BBC.

“The ⁠cancer has spread, metastasised into his bones and further,” Hunter Biden said. “It’s very painful and ​it’s ⁠very debilitating in many ‌respects.”

A representative for the 83-year-old ​Democrat declined to comment on Hunter Biden's interview on Saturday.

The former president revealed in May 2025 that he had an "aggressive form" of prostate cancer. In October, it was announced that he was undergoing radiation treatment ​and hormone therapy.

Mr Biden’s advanced age and health were persistent concerns among voters during his tenure, culminating in his withdrawal from the 2024 race after a poor debate performance. His exit paved the way for Kamala Harris to become the Democratic nominee, although she lost to Donald Trump, who reclaimed the presidency after four years out of office.

In February 2023, Mr Biden had a skin lesion removed from his chest that was a basal cell carcinoma, a common form of skin cancer. And in November 2021, he had a polyp removed from his colon that was a benign but potentially precancerous lesion.

In 2022, Mr Biden made a “cancer moonshot” one of his administration's priorities, with the goal of halving the cancer death rate over the next 25 years. The initiative was a continuation of his work as vice president to address a disease that killed his older son, Beau.