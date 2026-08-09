Taylor Swift makes her music unavailable to Trump on TikTok after trolling

Taylor Swift has made her music unavailable to US President Donald Trump on TikTok.

The move comes after the US President used Swift's song August in a video depicting himself and the first lady, Melania Trump, watching fireworks on the Team Trump TikTok account.

The text on the video reads, "Mood because it’s August and Donald Trump is your president". It was captioned, “I’m sure @Taylor Swift is going to be super excited we used her song!”

The US singer clearly was not excited. The video now runs without audio with a TikTok note that reads, "This sound isn't available".

This is not the first time the White House and Team Trump accounts have used music by Swift as soundtracks for their content.

In November, Team Trump posted a video that used the song Father Figure. That same month, the official White House account used Swift’s The Fate of Ophelia. Both songs have now been made unavailable on the political accounts. The Team Trump TikTok was launched to support Mr Trump's 2024 presidential campaign.

It has been reported that at least 10 songs by Swift are no longer available on videos shared by the Trump administration:

Red (Taylor's Version)

August

Love Story

Daylight

The Fate of Ophelia

Opalite

Father Figure

I Knew It, I Knew You

Cruel Summer

The Eras tour audio

Swift's music remains available for personal posts on TikTok, but it has been blocked from political accounts.

The singer has voiced support for Democratic candidates in the past.

In September 2024, Mr Trump posted “I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!” on his Truth Social account after Swift announced that she would be voting for Kamala Harris in the coming election.

Swift is not the only singer who has made her music unavailable to Team Trump on social media. Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunny removed the EoO audio from a post on the White House account two days ago.