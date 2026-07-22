Trump administration reaches deal over Saudi civilian nuclear programme, reports say

The US has reached a deal with Saudi Arabia to help it develop a civilian nuclear programme that could lead to a uranium enrichment facility being built in the kingdom, American media has reported.

The Wall Street Journal first reported that President Donald Trump had approved the agreement. His administration plans to announce the move on Wednesday, the New York Times said.

The US and Saudi Arabia have for years been in talks over a nuclear co-operation deal that would give Saudi Arabia access to US technology, while allowing American ⁠companies the opportunity to win major contracts for Saudi nuclear energy sites.

In April 2025, US Secretary of Energy Chris Wright announced that Washington and Riyadh planned to sign an initial agreement regarding energy co-operation.

The Journal reported that the new deal would last 30 years and is estimated to be worth tens of billions of dollars. US companies would play a central role in developing Saudi Arabia's nuclear infrastructure, while competitors from other countries would be shut out.

The deal would require congressional approval – but that does not appear to be an obstacle given the Republican Party controls both the Senate and the House of Representatives. But the agreement could spark debate among US politicians wary of the spread of nuclear technology.

One of the agreement's key provisions is for a study that could pave the way for US companies to build a uranium enrichment facility in Saudi Arabia, the Journal reported.

Tim Callen, a visiting fellow at the Arab Gulf States Institute, said he did not envision too the deal facing too many challenges. "Saudi [Arabia] wants it, the administration wants it and, from what I understand, there is little Congress can do to stop it," he said. "This is a high priority for [Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman], so I don’t think Saudi finances will be a constraint."

Mr Callen added that the deal was part of Saudi Arabia's push to diversify its domestic energy system away from oil. "This frees more oil for export over the longer term," he said. The move is also linked to the push for more energy-intensive data centres, he added.