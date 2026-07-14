Trump to host Iraqi Prime Minister as Baghdad seeks closer US ties

US President Donald Trump is set to host Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Al Zaidi at the White House on Tuesday, as Baghdad seeks to strengthen their relations amid a US-Iran conflict that has threatened to further destabilise the region.

The trip is Mr Al Zaidi's first since taking office in May after emerging as a consensus candidate to end months of political deadlock.

The two sides are expected to sign agreements on energy and trade, and discuss ways to increase investment by US companies in Iraq.

But the visit comes as Iraq deals with the fallout from the US-Israel war on Iran. Iraq has been among the countries hardest hit by disruptions to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, the route through which most of its 3.4 million barrels a day of oil exports previously passed.

Analysts also note that Iraq was the only country to be struck by both sides during the conflict, underscoring its precarious position between Washington and Tehran.

The Trump administration has pressed Baghdad to do more to rein in Iran-backed militias, saying they threaten US personnel and undermine the Iraqi government's authority. It also wants faster progress on economic reforms and anti-corruption work.

Gold seized in anti-corruption campaign launched by Iraqi PM Ali Al Zaidi. Iraq News Agency Info

"The United States has been clear with Iraq that it is critical that they retain their sovereignty and prevent attacks from within its borders by Iranian-backed militias," a US administration official told The National.

"We are aware that there are discussions on disarmament of some militias and will make informed decisions based on actions and measurable results."

Mr Al Zaidi has made strengthening ties with Washington an early priority and has indicated his willingness to pursue the disarmament of armed groups.

"It was very important to him that the first visit he made was to Washington," said Renad Mansour, senior research fellow at Chatham House. Government announcements, including plans to disarm militias, appeared intended to "signal a desire to appeal to this administration", he said.

Mr Mansour said there was "a convergence of interests" between Baghdad and Washington in "trying to break free slightly from Iran's grip", but warned that the two sides had very different expectations over the pace of reform.

"The Trump administration is going to be hoping for something quick and fast" on disarming militias and tackling corruption, he said. "The reality, as we all know it, is this is a very difficult task."

The Iraqi government has announced a September 30 deadline for armed groups to hand over their weapons, coinciding with the planned withdrawal of the US-led coalition mission. Washington has made progress on disarmament a condition for greater defence and economic co-operation, and has opposed any role for militia-linked factions in government.

While several militias, particularly those with representation in parliament, have said they are prepared to disarm, Mr Mansour said meeting the deadline would be "almost impossible in that timeline".

He also cautioned against overstating the effects of the regional conflict on Tehran's position in Iraq, saying Iranian influence remains strong.

Last week, funeral ceremonies for Iran’s former supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was assassinated in US and Israeli strikes, were held in Iraq’s cities of Najaf and Karbala.

Since taking office, Mr Al Zaidi has launched a sweeping anti-corruption campaign that has led to the arrest of dozens of politicians and officials, while authorities have recovered gold bars and large sums of cash hidden in walls and drainpipes.

Corruption has been endemic in Iraq under successive governments since the 2003 US-led invasion that toppled Saddam Hussein.

Mr Al Zaidi had received early backing from Mr Trump, who hailed his appointment in April as a "tremendous new chapter" in US-Iraqi relations.

The US President had opposed the previous nominee, former prime minister Nouri Al Maliki, because of alleged close ties to Iran and its proxies in Iraq – allegations Mr Al Maliki has denied.

He has also been accused by critics of deepening sectarian divisions, fuelling corruption and increasing tension with Iraq's largely Sunni Arab neighbours.

Mr Trump's endorsement could strengthen Mr Al Zaidi's position but could also carry political risks at home, said Abbas Kadhim of the Atlantic Council.

"The support of the United States government to any prime minister in Iraq or an Iraqi government is a double-edged sword," Mr Kadhim said. "It will give a sense of strength that this government is not going to face the most formidable or insurmountable obstacle, which is US veto. But also domestically, it might create some negative reactions."

Still, Mr Kadhim said the timing of the visit favours Mr Al Zaidi because expectations remain relatively low.

"I think they are trying to give him support to go into his term and make the progress that is required," he said. "Right now, he doesn't have much to answer for. He just started."