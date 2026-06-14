12 killed in skydivers' plane crash in Midwestern US

Eleven skydivers and a pilot were killed in a plane crash in the Midwestern US state of Missouri on Sunday, officials said.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the crash occurred near the Butler Memorial Airport.
“At this time reports indicate all occupants (12 total) have perished,” the agency wrote in a post on X.
The Federal Aviation Administration said it was not providing air traffic control services at the time of the crash.
The victims included 11 skydivers and a pilot, a spokesperson with Bates County Emergency Management told local TV station Fox4.
The private plane, operated by Skydive Kansas City, took off from Butler airport but “turned around for an unknown reason” and crashed near a road, according to Bates County Emergency Management.
Butler is about 95 km south of Kansas City, Missouri.