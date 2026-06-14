12 killed in skydivers' plane crash in Midwestern US

Eleven skydivers and a pilot were killed in a plane crash in the Midwestern US state of Missouri on Sunday, officials said.

The ⁠Missouri ‌State Highway Patrol ​said the crash occurred near the Butler Memorial Airport.

“At this time reports indicate all occupants (12 total) have perished,” the agency wrote in a post on X.

The Federal Aviation Administration said it was not providing air traffic control services at the time of the crash.

The victims included 11 ​skydivers ‌and a ⁠pilot, a ​spokesperson with Bates County ​Emergency ‌Management told local ⁠TV station Fox4.

The private plane, operated by Skydive Kansas City, took off from Butler airport but “turned around for an unknown reason” and crashed near a road, according to Bates County Emergency Management.

Butler is ⁠about 95 km south of Kansas City, Missouri.