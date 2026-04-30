Trump hails Iraq's Al Zaidi and signals ‘new chapter’ in ties

President Donald Trump on Thursday congratulated Iraq’s prime minister-designate Ali Al Zaidi on his nomination, calling it a “tremendous new chapter” in US-Iraqi relations.

In a post on Truth Social, Mr Trump said he wished Mr Al Zaidi success in forming a new government that is “free from terrorism” and will deliver a “brighter future for Iraq”.

“We look forward to a strong, vibrant, and highly productive new relationship between Iraq and the United States," he wrote. "This is the beginning of a tremendous new chapter between our nations – prosperity, stability and success like never seen before.”

Mr Al Zaidi said he received a phone call from Mr Trump and he had been invited to visit Washington after forming a government.

“We discussed the strategic bilateral relations between Iraq and the United States, and ways to develop and enhance them across various fields,” he wrote on X.

“We also affirmed the importance of joint action and bilateral co-operation to reinforce stability in the region.”

The White House did not respond to a request for confirmation on the call.

On Monday, Iraq’s Co-ordination Framework, the country’s largest Shiite-led parliamentary alliance, nominated Mr Al Zaidi as its consensus candidate for prime minister, ending months of deadlock over the previous nominee, former prime minister Nouri Al Maliki.

The move follows intense US pressure over the results of the national vote in November, which has included measures to suspend US dollar shipments from oil sales, as well as security co-operation.

In January, Mr Trump said that if Mr Al Maliki were selected, Iraq would no longer receive US support and that the former premier would have “zero chance” of success.

Mr Al Maliki condemned the remarks as “blatant interference” in Iraq’s internal affairs.

Mr Trump's comments come amid an impasse in the US-Israeli war with Iran, and as Washington wants Baghdad to curb Tehran’s influence in the region, as well as its support for proxy groups.

Mr Al Maliki, who served two terms as prime minister between 2006 and 2014, was accused of deepening the country's sectarian politics, fuelling corruption and increasing tension with Iraq’s mainly Sunni neighbours.

He also forged alliances with Iran and its proxies in Iraq – accusations hne has repeatedly denied.

Mr Al Zaidi, a businessman, has secured the backing of Mr Al Maliki and the current Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia Al Sudani. His cabinet will require parliamentary approval.