Iran accuses US of using Gulf states’ airspace to launch strikes

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Iran has accused the US of using several Gulf states' territory and airspace to carry out repeated military strikes against it, according to letters sent to the UN Security Council.

Tehran’s UN ambassador, Amir Saeid Iravani, said Iran’s armed forces had established that “aggressors” used facilities in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Qatar for the “planning, preparation, equipping and execution” of attacks on Iranian territory.

The letters detail alleged incidents between March 15 and March 20 involving US fighter jets, drones and reconnaissance aircraft operating from or through Gulf airspace to support strikes on Iranian targets. Mr Iravani cited multiple alleged cases linked to the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Qatar, while for Kuwait, Mr Iravani pointed to a single instance.

“At 17.41 on 17 March 2026, a United States MQ-9B drone, operating over the airspace of the State of Kuwait, provided intelligence support to fighter jets,” he wrote.

Mr Iravani called on Gulf states to “observe the principles of good neighbourliness” and prevent their territory from being used for attacks against Iran.

He added that Tehran “reserves the right to take all necessary and appropriate measures”, including exercising its inherent right of self-defence, to safeguard its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Separately, the UN Human Rights Council on Wednesday adopted by consensus a resolution on the implications of Iranian attacks against Gulf countries and Jordan, underscoring growing international concern over the widening conflict.

The resolution, co-sponsored by more than 100 states, condemned missile and drone attacks on the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and Jordan.

The UAE’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs described the measure as “historic”.

It said the strikes constituted clear breaches of international law and a serious threat to international peace and security, and stressed that the states targeted were not party to the conflict.