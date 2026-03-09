Home-made bomb thrown outside Zohran Mamdani’s New York residence at anti-Muslim protest

A home-made bomb was thrown outside the official residence of New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani during a protest on Saturday, police said.

The incident unfolded during a demonstration organised by far-right influencer Jake Lang outside the Mayor’s house in Manhattan. Police said the device did not explode and no injuries were reported.

The anti-Muslim protest, titled “Stop the Islamic Takeover of New York City, Stop New York City Public Muslim Prayer", took place halfway through Ramadan and drew about 20 demonstrators, while about 125 counter-protesters gathered near by, police said.

Mr Lang appeared with a goat and a small group of supporters wearing American flag hats and sweatshirts bearing the word “Freedom", echoing slogans associated with assassinated conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

In a statement on Sunday, Mr Mamdani condemned the protest and the violence that followed.

“Yesterday, white supremacist Jake Lang organised a protest outside Gracie Mansion, rooted in bigotry and racism,” Mr Mamdani said.

“Violence at a protest is never acceptable. The attempt to use an explosive device and hurt others is not only criminal, it is reprehensible and the antithesis of who we are.”