Prince Harry calls for aid corridors to be opened into Gaza

Prince Harry called for aid corridors to be opened into Gaza, saying that humanitarian access is essential to reach civilians in need.

The Duke of Sussex spoke to the UK's Channel 4 in Jordan, where he and his wife Meghan were visiting a refugee camp to meet children at the invitation of World Health Organisation chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

“The world has spoken many, many times,” Prince Harry said. “Everything that I've heard and everything that I've seen, especially from World Central Kitchen, what we heard this morning on the live link, was that the food, the aid corridors need to be opened, that they're currently not.”

“Dr Tedros has already talked extensively about food and medical supplies, the rules of the basic needs for full access for humanitarian organisations to be able to deliver that aid to the people that need it the most."

The couple also visited the Amman office of World Central Kitchen, which organises and sends food and other assistance to Gaza. Prince Harry and Meghan have long supported the charity, which was the first philanthropic partner of their non-profit foundation, Archewell.

Prince Harry praised Jordan’s role as a regional humanitarian centre, saying it was important to highlight “the incredible work that Jordan does for this region”.

“The world should be incredibly grateful for what Jordan is doing and the moral leadership that it’s showing for the world right now,” he said, describing support for people affected by the conflicts in Gaza and Syria.

