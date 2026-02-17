US civil rights leader Jesse Jackson dies aged 84

US civil rights leader Jesse Jackson, who twice ran for the Democratic presidential nomination, has ​died, his family said in a statement on Tuesday. He was 84.

“Our father was a servant leader – ⁠not only to our family, but to the oppressed, the voiceless and the overlooked around the world,” his family said.

Jackson was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 2017.

He was a close associate of Martin Luther King ​Jr and advocated for the rights of ​black Americans and other marginalised communities, starting in the turbulent civil rights movement of the 1960s. He weathered a spate of controversies but remained America's pre-eminent civil rights figure ⁠for decades.

He ran for the Democratic presidential nomination in 1984 and 1988, but fell short of becoming the first black major party nominee for the White House.

His speeches showed his gift for soaring oratory. “My constituency is the desperate, the damned, the disinherited, the disrespected and the despised,” he said in his 1984 campaign address.

Beyond calling for political change, Jackson pressured large companies such as Coca-Cola and BP to improve minority hiring and business opportunities, and urged pension funds to make loans in low-income communities.

He earned international attention by securing the release of Americans held by hostile foreign governments, often acting as a self-appointed envoy without the blessing of the White House or State Department. In 1984, Jackson negotiated the release of 22 Americans held in Cuba, following discussions with President Fidel Castro.

President Bill Clinton made Jackson a special envoy to Africa to promote democracy and awarded him the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian honour.

