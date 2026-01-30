Trump nominates Kevin Warsh to be next Fed chair

US President Donald Trump has nominated former Federal Reserve governor Kevin Warsh to succeed Jerome Powell as Fed chair in May.

Friday's announcement on Friday ends months of speculation over who was to lead the central bank after Mr Powell. Mr Trump has repeatedly attacked the Fed chief for refusing to lower interest rates at the speed and scale his administration wanted.

"I have known Kevin for a long period of time, and have no doubt that he will go down as one of the GREAT Fed Chairmen, maybe the best," Mr Trump said on Truth Social.

The nomination for a new Fed chief requires Senate approval.

Mr Warsh, 55, became the youngest Fed governor in history when he was nominated in 2006 by the US president at the time, George W Bush. During the global financial crisis, the former Morgan Stanley executive became Fed chair Ben Bernanke's Wall Street liaison.

Mr Warsh has grown critical of the Fed since leaving the board in 2011, arguing in a speech in April 2025 that the central bank was acting outside its mandate.

"The more the Fed opines on matters outside of its remit, the more it jeopardises its ability to ensure stable prices and full employment and the more vulnerable it becomes to the body politic," he said during a speech to the Group of Thirty and the International Monetary Fund. "The Fed’s expansionist tendencies portend existential risks."

Mr Warsh – like the other leading candidates for the role, Kevin Hassett and Christopher Waller – has also called for lower interest rates. If he is confirmed as Fed chair, Mr Warsh will take over a Fed that appears deeply divided on the path for future rate cuts after lowering the federal funds rate by a cumulative 75 basis points in 2025.

Fed officials face the challenge of deciding which side of their dual mandate – price stability and full employment – requires more immediate attention. Recent remarks from Mr Powell and other influential members of the central bank suggest the rate-setting committee is on hold for now.

What is the Federal Open Market Committee?

The Federal Open Market Committee has 12 voting members – the seven Fed governors, including the Fed chair, the New York Fed president and four regional bank presidents who serve rotating one-year terms. Seven other non-voting members complete the committee.

Mr Trump could add at least one more member to the Fed board if Mr Powell decides against serving the remaining two years of his term as Fed governor. Mr Powell has so far given no hints about whether he intends to stay on past his term as Fed chair.