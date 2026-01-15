Trump meets Venezuelan opposition figure Machado amid questions over country's future

US President Donald Trump on Thursday met Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado⁠, amid continued questions over the future of the South American nation.

After a lunch meeting with Mr Trump, Ms Machado greeted a small group of supporters who gathered outside the White House. She said the meeting went "very well" but did not answer any questions.

"We know we can count on President Trump for Venezuela's freedom," said the winner of the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize, which Mr Trump hoped to win.

While the two were meeting, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Mr Trump would be speaking with Ms Machado about "the realities on the ground".

"I know the President was ‌looking forward to this meeting," Ms Leavitt told reporters. "And he was expecting it to be a good and positive discussion with Miss Machado, who is really a ‍remarkable and brave voice for many of the ‍people of Venezuela."

Ms Machado was later expected to head to the US Congress to meet a bipartisan group of senior senators.

The US military this month captured Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, ending his nearly 13-year rule and throwing the country into political turmoil.

Mr Maduro was taken to New York where he and his wife Cilia Flores are facing drug-trafficking and weapons charges.

Mr Trump said after the couple's capture that his administration would gain greater access to Venezuela’s vast oil reserves and is trying to get American companies to invest $100 billion in the industry to expand its production.

On social media, the US President joked about being the "Acting President" of Venezuela.

Vice President Delcy Rodriguez was sworn in as acting leader and has said that she would co-operate with the Trump administration.

"Let us not be afraid of diplomacy," she said in a speech on Thursday, while criticising the Trump administration and saying there was a "stain on our relations".

Ms Leavitt said that Ms Rodriguez has so far "met all of the demands and requests" of the Trump administration.

Ms Machado dedicated the Nobel Peace Prize to Mr Trump, and said she would give it to him in recognition of his role in ending the Maduro regime.

His decision to back Ms Rodriguez as interim leader has drawn concern among supporters of Venezuela's opposition movement.

Mr Trump has said Ms Machado does not have enough backing or respect to lead the country. Ms Leavitt on Thursday said his position on that matter had not changed.

Ms Machado, 58, won last year's Nobel for her role in opposing authoritarian rule in Venezuela. Mr Trump has long said he deserved the prize, as he has done much to end global conflicts.