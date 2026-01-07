Marco Rubio and Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal meet in Washington

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan visited Washington on Wednesday to meet top politicians and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

The visit comes a day after Prince Faisal met Massad Boulos, the US senior adviser for Arab and African Affairs, and other Saudi officials to discuss the situation in Sudan. Mr Boulos described those talks as "fruitful".

The Saudi Foreign Ministry said Prince Faisal visited Brian Mast and Gregory Meeks, the top Republican and Democrat on the House foreign affairs committee, and other members of Congress.

They discussed “regional and international developments and ongoing efforts in this regard", the Foreign Ministry said.

The US, Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Egypt – known as the Quad – have been working to end the fighting in Sudan.

After the meeting with Mr Rubio, the Saudi Foreign Ministry said the men discussed relations between their countries and "explored ways to further develop them in a manner that serves their shared interests".

