A Lebanese Christmas in US keeps Maronite traditions alive

On the Sunday before Christmas, Our Lady of Lebanon Church in Washington was alive with colour and sound. Families dressed in red and white streamed into the hall, greeting one another with hugs as children darted between rows of chairs.

For the Maronite community in the US capital region, Christmas is like a homecoming. Even though it is thousands of kilometres from Lebanon, the parish – which is part of the Eastern Catholic Church – remains rooted in the Middle East, in full unity with the Pope and Roman Catholic Church but with its own unique Syriac liturgy.

The celebrations unfold over two weeks. This year, they began with a Christmas concert, followed by nine days of Novena prayers. On December 21, hundreds gathered for Sunday Mass, during which hymns in Syriac and Arabic songs echoed through the church.

Afterwards, parishioners shared a Christmas lunch. Lebanese dishes including grilled chicken over rice, stuffed grape leaves, hummus and tabbouleh filled the tables. Santa Claus arrived with gifts and children in festive outfits gleefully posed for photos.

A family poses with Santa Claus at Our Lady of Lebanon church before Christmas. Photo credit: Nilanjana Gupta

Our Lady of Lebanon church in Washington, DC. Photo credit: Nilanjana Gupta

Children in festive attire attend Christmas luncheon at Our Lady of Lebanon church. Photo credit: Nilanjana Gupta

Two-year-old Aurora with her grandparents Jean and Eliana Ayoub at the Christmas luncheon at Our Lady of Lebanon church. Photo credit: Nilanjana Gupta

Washington's Maronite community attends Mass at Our Lady of Lebanon church before Christmas. Photo credit: Nilanjana Gupta

A family poses with Santa Claus at Our Lady of Lebanon church before Christmas. Photo credit: Nilanjana Gupta

Children dressed in festive attire attend Mass at Our Lady of Lebanon church before Christmas. Photo credit: Nilanjana Gupta

A family poses with Santa Claus at Our Lady of Lebanon church before Christmas. Photo credit: Nilanjana Gupta

For Monsignor George Sebaali, the scene reflected decades of history and perseverance. “In the early 1960s, we established the first Maronite seminary outside of Lebanon,” he said. “As time went on and the number of Maronites in the area grew, they petitioned the bishop to establish a church.”

By 1967, permission was granted to build the first church, eventually leading to the present building, which was completed in 2005. “The church became a spiritual centre for all Maronites and also a social centre where they gather for weddings, funerals and baptisms.”

That sense of belonging has only deepened as Lebanon faces continuing economic hardship. Many parishioners are recent arrivals, with loved ones still back home.

“They stay in touch with them every day,” Monsignor Sebaali said. “Most of them are doing their best to support their families and their relatives.”

Christmas traditions remain central to preserving that connection. “We have nine days of Novena,” he said, referring to the period of Catholic prayer focused on preparing for the birth of Jesus. “On Christmas Eve, we have the divine liturgy.”

Monsignor George Sebaali conducts Mass at Our Lady of Lebanon church. Photo: Nilanjana Gupta

The parish serves Maronite Christians across Washington, Maryland and northern Virginia. “Every Maronite who lives in this area belongs to the parish,” Monsignor Sebaali said. “If they need any spiritual assistance, all they have to do is just pick up the phone and call us.”

Passing traditions to the next generation is a priority, especially for children born in the US. That mission plays out every Sunday in classrooms across the parish.

Jonathan Zischkau has been teaching religious education for decades. “My grandmother and grandfather are from Hardine in North Lebanon,” he said. “I’ve been involved in Our Lady of Lebanon’s religious education for 41 years.”

His goal, he says, is to support families in raising children in the Maronite faith. “The home is the first domestic church,” he said. “We try to be an extension of each of the parents.”

Classes are held weekly, before liturgy, and include prayer, song and homework. Over the years, Mr Zischkau has seen shy children grow into confident young parishioners.

“It’s been a real joy to see children of the parish growing,” he said. “I'm now teaching children of former students. I taught their mothers or fathers or both 25 years ago.”

At Christmas, Mr Zischkau’s own home mirrors the traditions taught at church. “We’ll have a Lebanese feast at Christmas time. One of our children will be making spinach pies, I'll be doing the kibbeh, somebody else will be doing tabbouleh.”

Jonathan Zischkau has been teaching religious education for decades. Photo: Nilanjana Gupta

For Janine Helou, 43, who was born in the Washington area, the church has shaped nearly every stage of her life. Her parents were married at Our Lady of Lebanon in 1976 and volunteering became a family legacy.

Over time, friendships formed at church became lifelong bonds. “There’s just something special about being part of a community like this,” Ms Helou added.

She noted that the reason she supports the Maronite community is to stay connected to her roots. “We don't have to be in Lebanon to be Maronite. We don't have to be in the Middle East to be practicing our faith.”

“A lot of people think, well, if you're Catholic, you can go to any Catholic church anywhere. But we have our own traditions that we hold sacred,” she added.

Janine Helou, Raphael Helou, Dani Kallassy and Serena Wanna at the Christmas lunch. Photo: Nilanjana Gupta

With Christmas approaching, she highlights the significance of the church for her family. “It's not Christmas if we didn't come to church on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day,” she said.

“Everybody comes over to our house, all our nephews and nieces, and we eat and celebrate together. But it always starts with Mass at this church.”

“There is no Christmas without praising God, without celebrating the birth of Christ in church. So that's number one, and after that, everything else is just fun,” Ms Helou said.

In a city far from Lebanon, Our Lady of Lebanon Church stands as both sanctuary and bridge, carrying faith, memory and tradition from one generation to the next.

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

Tips for newlyweds to better manage finances All couples are unique and have to create a financial blueprint that is most suitable for their relationship, says Vijay Valecha, chief investment officer at Century Financial. He offers his top five tips for couples to better manage their finances. Discuss your assets and debts: When married, it’s important to understand each other’s personal financial situation. It’s necessary to know upfront what each party brings to the table, as debts and assets affect spending habits and joint loan qualifications. Discussing all aspects of their finances as a couple prevents anyone from being blindsided later. Decide on the financial/saving goals: Spouses should independently list their top goals and share their lists with one another to shape a joint plan. Writing down clear goals will help them determine how much to save each month, how much to put aside for short-term goals, and how they will reach their long-term financial goals. Set a budget: A budget can keep the couple be mindful of their income and expenses. With a monthly budget, couples will know exactly how much they can spend in a category each month, how much they have to work with and what spending areas need to be evaluated. Decide who manages what: When it comes to handling finances, it’s a good idea to decide who manages what. For example, one person might take on the day-to-day bills, while the other tackles long-term investments and retirement plans. Money date nights: Talking about money should be a healthy, ongoing conversation and couples should not wait for something to go wrong. They should set time aside every month to talk about future financial decisions and see the progress they’ve made together towards accomplishing their goals.

Company%C2%A0profile %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDate%20started%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EMay%202022%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounder%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EHusam%20Aboul%20Hosn%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EDIFC%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFinTech%20%E2%80%94%20Innovation%20Hub%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EEmployees%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3Eeight%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStage%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3Epre-seed%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3Epre-seed%20funding%20raised%20from%20family%20and%20friends%20earlier%20this%20year%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

IF YOU GO



The flights: FlyDubai offers direct flights to Catania Airport from Dubai International Terminal 2 daily with return fares starting from Dh1,895.



The details: Access to the 2,900-metre elevation point at Mount Etna by cable car and 4x4 transport vehicle cost around €57.50 (Dh248) per adult. Entry into Teatro Greco costs €10 (Dh43). For more go to www.visitsicily.info Where to stay: Hilton Giardini Naxos offers beachfront access and accessible to Taormina and Mount Etna. Rooms start from around €130 (Dh561) per night, including taxes.

The%20specs %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EEngine%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E2.3-litre%204cyl%20turbo%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E299hp%20at%205%2C500rpm%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E420Nm%20at%202%2C750rpm%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETransmission%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E10-speed%20auto%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFuel%20consumption%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E12.4L%2F100km%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EOn%20sale%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ENow%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFrom%20Dh157%2C395%20(XLS)%3B%20Dh199%2C395%20(Limited)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The specs Engine: Dual 180kW and 300kW front and rear motors Power: 480kW Torque: 850Nm Transmission: Single-speed automatic Price: From Dh359,900 ($98,000) On sale: Now

Mercer, the investment consulting arm of US services company Marsh & McLennan, expects its wealth division to at least double its assets under management (AUM) in the Middle East as wealth in the region continues to grow despite economic headwinds, a company official said. Mercer Wealth, which globally has $160 billion in AUM, plans to boost its AUM in the region to $2-$3bn in the next 2-3 years from the present $1bn, said Yasir AbuShaban, a Dubai-based principal with Mercer Wealth. “Within the next two to three years, we are looking at reaching $2 to $3 billion as a conservative estimate and we do see an opportunity to do so,” said Mr AbuShaban. Mercer does not directly make investments, but allocates clients’ money they have discretion to, to professional asset managers. They also provide advice to clients. “We have buying power. We can negotiate on their (client’s) behalf with asset managers to provide them lower fees than they otherwise would have to get on their own,” he added. Mercer Wealth’s clients include sovereign wealth funds, family offices, and insurance companies among others. From its office in Dubai, Mercer also looks after Africa, India and Turkey, where they also see opportunity for growth. Wealth creation in Middle East and Africa (MEA) grew 8.5 per cent to $8.1 trillion last year from $7.5tn in 2015, higher than last year’s global average of 6 per cent and the second-highest growth in a region after Asia-Pacific which grew 9.9 per cent, according to consultancy Boston Consulting Group (BCG). In the region, where wealth grew just 1.9 per cent in 2015 compared with 2014, a pickup in oil prices has helped in wealth generation. BCG is forecasting MEA wealth will rise to $12tn by 2021, growing at an annual average of 8 per cent. Drivers of wealth generation in the region will be split evenly between new wealth creation and growth of performance of existing assets, according to BCG. Another general trend in the region is clients’ looking for a comprehensive approach to investing, according to Mr AbuShaban. “Institutional investors or some of the families are seeing a slowdown in the available capital they have to invest and in that sense they are looking at optimizing the way they manage their portfolios and making sure they are not investing haphazardly and different parts of their investment are working together,” said Mr AbuShaban. Some clients also have a higher appetite for risk, given the low interest-rate environment that does not provide enough yield for some institutional investors. These clients are keen to invest in illiquid assets, such as private equity and infrastructure. “What we have seen is a desire for higher returns in what has been a low-return environment specifically in various fixed income or bonds,” he said. “In this environment, we have seen a de facto increase in the risk that clients are taking in things like illiquid investments, private equity investments, infrastructure and private debt, those kind of investments were higher illiquidity results in incrementally higher returns.” The Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, one of the largest sovereign wealth funds, said in its 2016 report that has gradually increased its exposure in direct private equity and private credit transactions, mainly in Asian markets and especially in China and India. The authority’s private equity department focused on structured equities owing to “their defensive characteristics.”

Why your domicile status is important Your UK residence status is assessed using the statutory residence test. While your residence status – ie where you live - is assessed every year, your domicile status is assessed over your lifetime. Your domicile of origin generally comes from your parents and if your parents were not married, then it is decided by your father. Your domicile is generally the country your father considered his permanent home when you were born. UK residents who have their permanent home ("domicile") outside the UK may not have to pay UK tax on foreign income. For example, they do not pay tax on foreign income or gains if they are less than £2,000 in the tax year and do not transfer that gain to a UK bank account. A UK-domiciled person, however, is liable for UK tax on their worldwide income and gains when they are resident in the UK.

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

Game Changer Director: Shankar Stars: Ram Charan, Kiara Advani, Anjali, S J Suryah, Jayaram Rating: 2/5

Muslim Council of Elders condemns terrorism on religious sites The Muslim Council of Elders has strongly condemned the criminal attacks on religious sites in Britain. It firmly rejected “acts of terrorism, which constitute a flagrant violation of the sanctity of houses of worship”. “Attacking places of worship is a form of terrorism and extremism that threatens peace and stability within societies,” it said. The council also warned against the rise of hate speech, racism, extremism and Islamophobia. It urged the international community to join efforts to promote tolerance and peaceful coexistence.

How much do leading UAE’s UK curriculum schools charge for Year 6? Nord Anglia International School (Dubai) – Dh85,032 Kings School Al Barsha (Dubai) – Dh71,905 Brighton College Abu Dhabi - Dh68,560 Jumeirah English Speaking School (Dubai) – Dh59,728 Gems Wellington International School – Dubai Branch – Dh58,488 The British School Al Khubairat (Abu Dhabi) - Dh54,170 Dubai English Speaking School – Dh51,269 *Annual tuition fees covering the 2024/2025 academic year

BUNDESLIGA FIXTURES Saturday, May 16 (kick-offs UAE time) Borussia Dortmund v Schalke (4.30pm)

RB Leipzig v Freiburg (4.30pm)

Hoffenheim v Hertha Berlin (4.30pm)

Fortuna Dusseldorf v Paderborn (4.30pm)

Augsburg v Wolfsburg (4.30pm)

Eintracht Frankfurt v Borussia Monchengladbach (7.30pm) Sunday, May 17 Cologne v Mainz (4.30pm),

Union Berlin v Bayern Munich (7pm) Monday, May 18 Werder Bremen v Bayer Leverkusen (9.30pm)

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Fines for littering In Dubai: Dh200 for littering or spitting in the Dubai Metro Dh500 for throwing cigarette butts or chewing gum on the floor, or littering from a vehicle.

Dh1,000 for littering on a beach, spitting in public places, throwing a cigarette butt from a vehicle



In Sharjah and other emirates

Dh500 for littering - including cigarette butts and chewing gum - in public places and beaches in Sharjah

Dh2,000 for littering in Sharjah deserts

Dh500 for littering from a vehicle in Ras Al Khaimah

Dh1,000 for littering from a car in Abu Dhabi

Dh1,000 to Dh100,000 for dumping waste in residential or public areas in Al Ain

Dh10,000 for littering at Ajman's beaches

SPECS Engine: Two-litre four-cylinder turbo

Power: 235hp

Torque: 350Nm

Transmission: Nine-speed automatic

Price: From Dh167,500 ($45,000)

On sale: Now

Teenage%20Mutant%20Ninja%20Turtles%3A%20Shredder's%20Revenge %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDeveloper%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ETribute%20Games%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPublisher%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dotemu%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EConsoles%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ENintendo%20Switch%2C%20PlayStation%204%26amp%3B5%2C%20PC%20and%20Xbox%20One%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%204%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Islamophobia definition A widely accepted definition was made by the All Party Parliamentary Group on British Muslims in 2019: “Islamophobia is rooted in racism and is a type of racism that targets expressions of Muslimness or perceived Muslimness.” It further defines it as “inciting hatred or violence against Muslims”.

The President's Cake Director: Hasan Hadi Starring: Baneen Ahmad Nayyef, Waheed Thabet Khreibat, Sajad Mohamad Qasem Rating: 4/5