Ukraine would cede territory to Russia and limit size of military under US peace plan, reports say

The US plan for ending the war in Ukraine would cede territory to Russia and limit the size of Kyiv's military, according to a draft proposal seen by news agencies.
AFP reported that Ukraine would give up the eastern Donbas region - which comprises the Luhansk and Donetsk areas - to Russia under the 28-point peace plan backed by US President Donald Trump, and limit its army to 600,000 personnel.
The proposal would also prevent the future expansion of Nato, AP reported - a significant victory for Moscow, which views the alliance as a potential threat.
European fighter jets would be based in Poland to protect Ukraine, but no Nato troops would be stationed in Ukraine and Kyiv would agree never to join the military alliance, according to the plan.
In addition, $100 billion in frozen Russian assets would be dedicated to rebuilding Ukraine. There would also be a path to reintegrating Russia in the global economy, including the future lifting of sanctions.
The country would also return to what was formerly known as the Group of 8, which includes many of the world's biggest economies.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said earlier that he as agreed to work on the peace plan drafted by the US and Russia and expects to talk with Mr Trump in the coming days about the proposals.
After receiving the proposal, Mr Zelenskyy “outlined the fundamental principles that matter to our people, and following today’s meeting, the parties agreed to work on the plan’s provisions in a way that would bring about a just end to the war”, a statement from his office said.
The latest attempt by the US administration to revive negotiations is modelled on the Gaza ceasefire. It outlines known Kremlin demands for concessions that Kyiv has repeatedly said are unacceptable and that have so far hindered all efforts to persuade Russian President Vladimir Putin to agree to a ceasefire.
Mr Trump’s national security team has engaged with both Russian and Ukrainian officials and the President supports the current plan, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters on Thursday afternoon.
Special envoy Steve Witkoff and Secretary of State Marco Rubio had been "quietly" working on the plan with both Russia and Ukraine for around a month, Ms Leavitt said.
News of the draft proposal comes after European military leaders were thrown into a panic over the secret peace plan.
A leading British military figure told The National that the proposal’s impact on European security “would be a disaster”.
