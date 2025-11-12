US envoy Boulos tells Sudanese belligerents to immediately agree on ceasefire

Massad Boulos, the senior adviser to US President Donald Trump on Africa, on Wednesday urged warring parties in Sudan to immediately agree to a ceasefire.

Sudan's warring rival military forces this month agreed in principle to a three-month humanitarian truce but the deal has yet to be implemented.

“The United States urges the parties to the conflict in Sudan to immediately agree to and implement the proposed humanitarian truce,” Mr Boulos said on X.

“The suffering of civilians has reached catastrophic levels, with millions lacking food, water and medical care."

He said a “strong text” for a truce had been put forward, with the hope that both sides will commit swiftly and without political or military posturing that will cost more lives.

“The people of Sudan cannot wait any longer. It is time to act,” Mr Boulos said.

The war in Sudan, which is in its third year, has killed tens of thousands of people and displaced at least 13 million. About 30 million – more than half of the population – are facing hunger, with famine declared in El Fasher and other areas of Darfur.

