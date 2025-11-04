The White House on Tuesday confirmed that US President Donald Trump would host Syrian President Ahmad Al Shara in Washington next week, in an unprecedented visit.

Press secretary Karoline Leavitt said the meeting on Monday was part of Mr Trump's effort to pursue peace in the Middle East.

"When the President was in the Middle East, he made the historic decision to lift sanctions on Syria to give them a real chance at peace," Ms Leavitt said in response to a question by The National.

"We've seen good progress on that front under their new leadership, and so he will be here at the White House on Monday."

At the weekend, Syrian officials said Mr Al Shara would meet Mr Trump to focus on postwar reconstruction and easing sanctions on Damascus.

It would mark the first visit by a Syrian leader to the White House and is a potential thaw in relations between the two nations after more than a decade of isolation.

White House confirms Trump meeting with Ahmad Al Shara in Washington 00:47

In May, the US began lifting its long-standing economic sanctions against Syria amid Mr Al Shara's pledges to co-operate in efforts against ISIS and reduce ties with Iran.

In June, Mr Trump signed an executive order formally revoking the sanctions programme on the country, paving the way for key sectors such as trade and reconstruction.

Restrictions on people linked to the regime of former Syrian president Bashar Al Assad, terrorism and human-rights abuse, as well as legislative sanctions - including the Caesar Act - remained in place.

Ms Leavitt would not confirm reports that Mr Al Shara would sign an agreement to join the US-led coalition against ISIS. The move would mark a major policy shift for a country long viewed by Washington as a pariah state.

It also underscores a remarkable turnaround for Mr Al Shara, who once had a $10 million US bounty on his head and was placed under sanctions by Washington over his role in the country’s brutal civil conflict.

The visit also comes at a critical moment in Middle East diplomacy, as Mr Trump is keen on capitalising on a recent ceasefire and hostage-exchange deal between Israel and Hamas to further spread stability in the region.

Mr Trump met Mr Al Shara in Saudi Arabia during his visit to the Gulf in May. It was the first encounter between the two nations’ leaders in 25 years.

The meeting was regarded as a pivotal moment for a Syria after the five decades of dictatorship rule under the Assad family.

