Hurricane Melissa tracker: Storm approaches Jamaica as island’s worst

Jamaican officials urged residents to brace for Hurricane Melissa as it headed towards the island at category five strength, packing intense rains and winds and threatening to cause widespread destruction.
Melissa’s top winds were holding at 282 kilometres per hour, the US National Hurricane Centre said.
The winds are likely to cause “total structural failure,” it said. That’s especially true for higher-elevation areas exposed to the brunt of the storm, where wind speeds could be as much as 30 per cent stronger.
The storm, currently about 250 kilometres south-west of Kingston, is forecast to dump as much as 102 centimetres of rain across parts of Jamaica.
Devastating power
Melissa is expected to become the first confirmed category five storm – the highest on the Saffir-Simpson scale – to hit Jamaica.
It is packing enough force to flatten homes and cause power cuts that could last for weeks or months.
The storm’s outer bands have already knocked out power to about 50,000 people, mostly in western Jamaica, said Desmond McKenzie, Minister of Local Government and Rural Development.
“It’s making a turn to beeline towards the western part of Jamaica,” Evan Thompson, principal director at the country’s national meteorological service, said at a media briefing on Monday evening.
A break in a high pressure system that had earlier kept Melissa tracking west, parallel to the nation’s shoreline, is allowing the hurricane to turn sharply north, he added.
There is no record of a storm of Melissa's strength hitting Jamaica since 1851, said Phil Klotzbach, a hurricane researcher at Colorado State University.
The most powerful storm to hit the island was Gilbert in 1988, as a category four with winds of about 210kph.
Jamaica’s information minister, Dana Morris Dixon, invoked the colours of the national flag – black for hardship, green for nature, and gold for sunshine – at the briefing. “We are a people that are resilient,” she said.
Haiti
Melissa has already led to at least seven deaths across the Caribbean, including three in Haiti.
Earlier, the storm destroyed crops in three regions, including 15 hectares of maize at a time when at least 5.7 million people, more than half of the country's population, are experiencing crisis levels of hunger.
Bahamas and Cuba
A hurricane warning has been issued for the southeastern and central Bahamas and four provinces in Cuba, where the storm is forecast to hit after devastating Jamaica.
The US Navy pulled non-essential personnel out of its base on Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel told his cabinet on Monday to “spare no expense” when it comes to making preparations ahead of Melissa’s landfall, despite a continuing economic crisis that has resulted in shortages of food, medicine and basic goods.
Dominican Republic
The storm has already brought heavy rain to the Dominican Republic, where schools and government offices were ordered to remain closed on Monday in four of nine provinces still under red alert.
Melissa damaged more than 750 homes across the country, displacing more than 3,760 people. Flooding also severed access to at least 48 communities, which have been cut off, officials said.
UAE currency: the story behind the money in your pockets
UAE SQUAD
Goalkeepers: Ali Khaseif, Fahad Al Dhanhani, Mohammed Al Shamsi, Adel Al Hosani
Defenders: Bandar Al Ahbabi, Shaheen Abdulrahman, Walid Abbas, Mahmoud Khamis, Mohammed Barghash, Khalifa Al Hammadi, Hassan Al Mahrami, Yousef Jaber, Mohammed Al Attas
Midfielders: Ali Salmeen, Abdullah Ramadan, Abdullah Al Naqbi, Majed Hassan, Abdullah Hamad, Khalfan Mubarak, Khalil Al Hammadi, Tahnoun Al Zaabi, Harib Abdallah, Mohammed Jumah
Forwards: Fabio De Lima, Caio Canedo, Ali Saleh, Ali Mabkhout, Sebastian Tagliabue
