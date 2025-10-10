Taliban internet restrictions breach Afghans' basic human rights, UN says

Restrictions imposed by Afghanistan's ruling Taliban on internet use, mobile phone services and social media platforms breach the fundamental rights of citizens, UN experts warned on Friday.

They spoke after Afghanistan endured a 48-hour nationwide internet blackout beginning September 29, coinciding with a new “morality campaign” ordered by Taliban leader Hibatullah Akhundzada.

The Taliban rejected reports that they introduced a nationwide internet ban, blaming the blackout on the country's worn-out fibre-optic cables.

Only last year, the group had been touting Afghanistan's 9,350km fibre-optic network, largely built by former US-backed governments, as a “priority” to bring the country closer to the rest of the world and lift it out of poverty.

The group later confirmed they had cut fibre-optic services in several provinces but gave no explanation for the two-day interruption.

Several provinces last month confirmed an internet shutdown after the decree from Mr Akhundzada.

“These new restrictions, although more filtered than blanket at this stage, form part of a wider strategy to control public discourse and regulate societal conduct,” the experts said.

They called on the Taliban to “immediately reinstate full access and refrain from further violations of civil, political, economic, social and cultural rights”.

The experts warned that shutdowns and platform bans impede freedom of expression and access to information, cutting off Afghans from the global community and from family members abroad who provide critical support through remittances.

They added that internet disruptions also harm Afghanistan’s already fragile economy, undermining commerce and deepening unemployment and poverty.

“Cutting or otherwise limiting connectivity also seriously undermines commercial activity, impacting Afghanistan’s already fragile economy,” they said.

Women and girls are disproportionately affected, the experts said, as many rely on online spaces for education, work and business.

“A deterioration in women and girls’ mental health is a likely further impact,” they added.