Melania Trump says eight Ukrainian children reunited with families after talks with Putin

US first lady Melania Trump on Friday said eight Ukrainian children have been reunited with their families after being separated from their loved ones amid the war with Russia.

Ms Trump added that this is an “ongoing effort”, and she maintains a line of communication with Russia's President Vladimir Putin about the issue.

“President Putin and I have had an open channel of communication about the welfare of these children,” Ms Trump said from the White House. “For the past few months, both sides have participated in several back-channel meetings and calls.”

The announcement was unusual for the first lady, who generally keeps a low profile. She spoke for several minutes and did not take any questions.

Ms Trump said she had written Mr Putin a letter earlier this year about the issue of children caught in the war, calling the matter “an important initiative” to her. Mr Trump delivered the letter himself to Mr Putin during a summit in Alaska over the summer.

“During the past three months, Russia has demonstrated a willingness to disclose objective and detailed information reflective for the current situation,” she said.

Ukraine says tens of thousands of children have been abducted by Russian forces, which Kyiv has called a war crime. Ukrainian officials say the children are undergoing “Russification” in an attempt to erase their cultural identity.

Moscow says it has been protecting children caught in the crossfire.

The first lady's announcement comes as President Donald Trump has been expressing displeasure with Mr Putin and Russia's actions in Ukraine, as the US leader continues to attempt to end the war.

Mr Trump had spoken of ending the war in one day when he returned to office and ending US military support for Ukraine.

But his efforts at ending the conflict that began after Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022 have stalled, despite the US President's repeated threats and the meeting with Mr Putin in Alaska.

TOURNAMENT INFO Women’s World Twenty20 Qualifier Jul 3- 14, in the Netherlands

The top two teams will qualify to play at the World T20 in the West Indies in November UAE squad

Humaira Tasneem (captain), Chamani Seneviratne, Subha Srinivasan, Neha Sharma, Kavisha Kumari, Judit Cleetus, Chaya Mughal, Roopa Nagraj, Heena Hotchandani, Namita D’Souza, Ishani Senevirathne, Esha Oza, Nisha Ali, Udeni Kuruppuarachchi

In numbers: PKK’s money network in Europe Germany: PKK collectors typically bring in $18 million in cash a year – amount has trebled since 2010 Revolutionary tax: Investigators say about $2 million a year raised from ‘tax collection’ around Marseille Extortion: Gunman convicted in 2023 of demanding $10,000 from Kurdish businessman in Stockholm Drug trade: PKK income claimed by Turkish anti-drugs force in 2024 to be as high as $500 million a year Denmark: PKK one of two terrorist groups along with Iranian separatists ASMLA to raise “two-digit million amounts” Contributions: Hundreds of euros expected from typical Kurdish families and thousands from business owners TV channel: Kurdish Roj TV accounts frozen and went bankrupt after Denmark fined it more than $1 million over PKK links in 2013

Who was Alfred Nobel? The Nobel Prize was created by wealthy Swedish chemist and entrepreneur Alfred Nobel. In his will he dictated that the bulk of his estate should be used to fund "prizes to those who, during the preceding year, have conferred the greatest benefit to humankind".

Nobel is best known as the inventor of dynamite, but also wrote poetry and drama and could speak Russian, French, English and German by the age of 17. The five original prize categories reflect the interests closest to his heart.

Nobel died in 1896 but it took until 1901, following a legal battle over his will, before the first prizes were awarded.

EA Sports FC 26 Publisher: EA Sports Consoles: PC, PlayStation 4/5, Xbox Series X/S Rating: 3/5

Labour dispute The insured employee may still file an ILOE claim even if a labour dispute is ongoing post termination, but the insurer may suspend or reject payment, until the courts resolve the dispute, especially if the reason for termination is contested. The outcome of the labour court proceedings can directly affect eligibility.

- Abdullah Ishnaneh, Partner, BSA Law

French business France has organised a delegation of leading businesses to travel to Syria. The group was led by French shipping giant CMA CGM, which struck a 30-year contract in May with the Syrian government to develop and run Latakia port. Also present were water and waste management company Suez, defence multinational Thales, and Ellipse Group, which is currently looking into rehabilitating Syrian hospitals.

Dhadak Director: Shashank Khaitan Starring: Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khattar, Ashutosh Rana Stars: 3

Company Profile Name: Thndr

Started: 2019

Co-founders: Ahmad Hammouda and Seif Amr

Sector: FinTech

Headquarters: Egypt

UAE base: Hub71, Abu Dhabi

Current number of staff: More than 150

Funds raised: $22 million

Brief scoreline: Liverpool 2 Keita 5', Firmino 26' Porto 0

Bareilly Ki Barfi

Directed by: Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari

Starring: Kriti Sanon, Ayushmann Khurrana, Rajkummar Rao

Three and a half stars

Specs Engine: Electric motor generating 54.2kWh (Cooper SE and Aceman SE), 64.6kW (Countryman All4 SE) Power: 218hp (Cooper and Aceman), 313hp (Countryman) Torque: 330Nm (Cooper and Aceman), 494Nm (Countryman) On sale: Now Price: From Dh158,000 (Cooper), Dh168,000 (Aceman), Dh190,000 (Countryman)

The National's picks 4.35pm: Tilal Al Khalediah

5.10pm: Continous

5.45pm: Raging Torrent

6.20pm: West Acre

7pm: Flood Zone

7.40pm: Straight No Chaser

8.15pm: Romantic Warrior

8.50pm: Calandogan

9.30pm: Forever Young

All the Money in the World Director: Ridley Scott Starring: Charlie Plummer, Mark Wahlberg, Michelle Williams, Christopher Plummer Four stars

COMPANY PROFILE Name: HyperSpace Started: 2020 Founders: Alexander Heller, Rama Allen and Desi Gonzalez Based: Dubai, UAE Sector: Entertainment Number of staff: 210 Investment raised: $75 million from investors including Galaxy Interactive, Riyadh Season, Sega Ventures and Apis Venture Partners