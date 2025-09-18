UN envoy to Syria Geir Pedersen steps down

UN special envoy to Syria Geir Pedersen resigned on Thursday, after nearly seven years of seeking a political settlement to the country’s grinding conflict as the world body’s diplomat.

Mr Pedersen told the Security Council in New York that he had submitted his resignation to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, who “graciously accepted” the request.

The Norwegian diplomat was appointed in 2018 with the task of enacting UN Resolution 2254, which called for a political transition after years of civil war between the government of Bashar Al Assad, president at the time, and armed opposition groups.

Efforts to broker a deal repeatedly stalled, with peace talks in Geneva yielding little progress.

The Assad regime was ousted in a rebel offensive in December and a new government was formed.

Mr Pedersen’s departure leaves the UN without a permanent envoy at a critical moment, and underscores its limited leverage over one of the world’s most protracted and complex conflicts.

Syria has continued to grapple with deep political, ethnic and religious divides after the toppling of Al Assad.

In announcing his resignation, Mr Pedersen called for an end to foreign intervention in Syria and said political stability is critical to help rebuild the war-torn country.

“Foreign Minister [Asaad] Al Shibani underlined to me when I met him recently in Damascus how vital international support is for Syria, as well as strongly calling for an end to foreign intervention. And I strongly echo this call,” Mr Pedersen told the Security Council.

He said Syria’s interim authorities were grappling with “the ruins of shattered buildings” as well as the deeper wreckage of “a battered social fabric, decayed institutions and a hollowed-out economy”.

“Today, Syria and the Syrian people have a new dawn, and we must ensure that this becomes a bright day,” Mr Pedersen said in a statement released after his appearance before the council.

He called for large-scale international humanitarian assistance and the revival of Syria’s private sector, saying the economy could not recover without support from the region and wider international community, including sanctions relief.

But China's UN envoy Fu Cong stressed that as long as extremists remain in the country, Syria will have difficulty returning to the path of development.

“Syria should effectively fulfil its counter-terrorism obligations by taking all necessary measures to combat all council-listed terrorist organisations and earn the trust of international community through tangible actions,” he said.

Countries offering golden visas UK

Innovator Founder Visa is aimed at those who can demonstrate relevant experience in business and sufficient investment funds to set up and scale up a new business in the UK. It offers permanent residence after three years. Germany

Investing or establishing a business in Germany offers you a residence permit, which eventually leads to citizenship. The investment must meet an economic need and you have to have lived in Germany for five years to become a citizen. Italy

The scheme is designed for foreign investors committed to making a significant contribution to the economy. Requires a minimum investment of €250,000 which can rise to €2 million. Switzerland

Residence Programme offers residence to applicants and their families through economic contributions. The applicant must agree to pay an annual lump sum in tax. Canada

Start-Up Visa Programme allows foreign entrepreneurs the opportunity to create a business in Canada and apply for permanent residence.

The Specs Price, base Dh379,000

Engine 2.9-litre, twin-turbo V6

Gearbox eight-speed automatic

Power 503bhp

Torque 443Nm

On sale now

HOW TO WATCH Facebook: TheNationalNews Twitter: @thenationalnews Instagram: @thenationalnews.com TikTok: @thenationalnews

The biog Profession: Senior sports presenter and producer Marital status: Single Favourite book: Al Nabi by Jibran Khalil Jibran Favourite food: Italian and Lebanese food Favourite football player: Cristiano Ronaldo Languages: Arabic, French, English, Portuguese and some Spanish Website: www.liliane-tannoury.com

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

Revival

Eminem

Interscope

Tips for used car buyers Choose cars with GCC specifications

Get a service history for cars less than five years old

Don’t go cheap on the inspection

Check for oil leaks

Do a Google search on the standard problems for your car model

Do your due diligence. Get a transfer of ownership done at an official RTA centre

Check the vehicle’s condition. You don’t want to buy a car that’s a good deal but ends up costing you Dh10,000 in repairs every month

Validate warranty and service contracts with the relevant agency and and make sure they are valid when ownership is transferred

If you are planning to sell the car soon, buy one with a good resale value. The two most popular cars in the UAE are black or white in colour and other colours are harder to sell Tarek Kabrit, chief executive of Seez, and Imad Hammad, chief executive and co-founder of CarSwitch.com

How%20to%20avoid%20getting%20scammed %3Cul%3E%0A%3Cli%3ENever%20click%20on%20links%20provided%20via%20app%20or%20SMS%2C%20even%20if%20they%20seem%20to%20come%20from%20authorised%20senders%20at%20first%20glance%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3EAlways%20double-check%20the%20authenticity%20of%20websites%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3EEnable%20Two-Factor%20Authentication%20(2FA)%20for%20all%20your%20working%20and%20personal%20services%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3EOnly%20use%20official%20links%20published%20by%20the%20respective%20entity%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3EDouble-check%20the%20web%20addresses%20to%20reduce%20exposure%20to%20fake%20sites%20created%20with%20domain%20names%20containing%20spelling%20errors%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3C%2Ful%3E%0A

War and the virus Simon Rushton: War vet raises £12m for health workers

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

MATCH INFO Tottenham Hotspur 3 (Son 1', Kane 8' & 16') West Ham United 3 (Balbuena 82', Sanchez og 85', Lanzini 90' 4) Man of the match Harry Kane

Normcore explained Something of a fashion anomaly, normcore is essentially a celebration of the unremarkable. The term was first popularised by an article in New York magazine in 2014 and has been dubbed “ugly”, “bland’ and "anti-style" by fashion writers. It’s hallmarks are comfort, a lack of pretentiousness and neutrality – it is a trend for those who would rather not stand out from the crowd. For the most part, the style is unisex, favouring loose silhouettes, thrift-shop threads, baseball caps and boyish trainers. It is important to note that normcore is not synonymous with cheapness or low quality; there are high-fashion brands, including Parisian label Vetements, that specialise in this style. Embraced by fashion-forward street-style stars around the globe, it’s uptake in the UAE has been relatively slow.

It Was Just an Accident Director: Jafar Panahi Stars: Vahid Mobasseri, Mariam Afshari, Ebrahim Azizi, Hadis Pakbaten, Majid Panahi, Mohamad Ali Elyasmehr Rating: 4/5

Grand slam winners since July 2003 Who has won major titles since Wimbledon 2003 when Roger Federer won his first grand slam Roger Federer 19 (8 Wimbledon, 5 Australian Open, 5 US Open, 1 French Open) Rafael Nadal 16 (10 French Open, 3 US Open, 2 Wimbledon, 1 Australian Open) Novak Djokovic 12 (6 Australian Open, 3 Wimbledon, 2 US Open, 1 French Open) Andy Murray 3 (2 Wimbledon, 1 US Open) Stan Wawrinka 3 (1 Australian Open, 1 French Open, 1 US Open) Andy Roddick 1 (1 US Open) Gaston Gaudio 1 (1 French Open) Marat Safin 1 (1 Australian Open) Juan Martin del Potro 1 (1 US Open) Marin Cilic 1 (1 US Open)

Indoor cricket World Cup:

Insportz, Dubai, September 16-23 UAE fixtures:

Men

Saturday, September 16 – 1.45pm, v New Zealand

Sunday, September 17 – 10.30am, v Australia; 3.45pm, v South Africa

Monday, September 18 – 2pm, v England; 7.15pm, v India

Tuesday, September 19 – 12.15pm, v Singapore; 5.30pm, v Sri Lanka

Thursday, September 21 – 2pm v Malaysia

Friday, September 22 – 3.30pm, semi-final

Saturday, September 23 – 3pm, grand final Women

Saturday, September 16 – 5.15pm, v Australia

Sunday, September 17 – 2pm, v South Africa; 7.15pm, v New Zealand

Monday, September 18 – 5.30pm, v England

Tuesday, September 19 – 10.30am, v New Zealand; 3.45pm, v South Africa

Thursday, September 21 – 12.15pm, v Australia

Friday, September 22 – 1.30pm, semi-final

Saturday, September 23 – 1pm, grand final

How to donate Send “thenational” to the following numbers or call the hotline on: 0502955999

2289 – Dh10

2252 – Dh 50

6025 – Dh20

6027 – Dh 100

6026 – Dh 200

The Prison Letters of Nelson Mandela

Edited by Sahm Venter

Published by Liveright

Red flags Promises of high, fixed or 'guaranteed' returns.

Unregulated structured products or complex investments often used to bypass traditional safeguards.

Lack of clear information, vague language, no access to audited financials.

Overseas companies targeting investors in other jurisdictions - this can make legal recovery difficult.

Hard-selling tactics - creating urgency, offering 'exclusive' deals. Courtesy: Carol Glynn, founder of Conscious Finance Coaching

Fixtures: Wed Aug 29 – Malaysia v Hong Kong, Nepal v Oman, UAE v Singapore

Thu Aug 30 - UAE v Nepal, Hong Kong v Singapore, Malaysia v Oman

Sat Sep 1 - UAE v Hong Kong, Oman v Singapore, Malaysia v Nepal

Sun Sep 2 – Hong Kong v Oman, Malaysia v UAE, Nepal v Singapore

Tue Sep 4 - Malaysia v Singapore, UAE v Oman, Nepal v Hong Kong

Thu Sep 6 – Final

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

Our legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Habtoor interview The UAE should temporarily scrap VAT, Khalaf Al Habtoor says

Chef Nobu's advice for eating sushi “One mistake people always make is adding extra wasabi. There is no need for this, because it should already be there between the rice and the fish.

“When eating nigiri, you must dip the fish – not the rice – in soy sauce, otherwise the rice will collapse. Also, don’t use too much soy sauce or it will make you thirsty. For sushi rolls, dip a little of the rice-covered roll lightly in soy sauce and eat in one bite.

“Chopsticks are acceptable, but really, I recommend using your fingers for sushi. Do use chopsticks for sashimi, though.

“The ginger should be eaten separately as a palette cleanser and used to clear the mouth when switching between different pieces of fish.”

WWE Evolution results Trish Stratus and Lita beat Alicia Fox and Mickie James in a tag match

Nia Jax won a battle royal, eliminating Ember Moon last to win

Toni Storm beat Io Shirai to win the Mae Young Classic

Natalya, Sasha Banks and Bayley beat The Riott Squad in a six-woman tag match​​​​​​​

Shayna Baszler won the NXT Women’s title by defeating Kairi Sane

Becky Lynch retained the SmackDown Women’s Championship against Charlotte Flair in a Last Woman Standing match

Ronda Rousey retained the Raw Women’s title by beating Nikki Bella

Will the pound fall to parity with the dollar? The idea of pound parity now seems less far-fetched as the risk grows that Britain may split away from the European Union without a deal. Rupert Harrison, a fund manager at BlackRock, sees the risk of it falling to trade level with the dollar on a no-deal Brexit. The view echoes Morgan Stanley’s recent forecast that the currency can plunge toward $1 (Dh3.67) on such an outcome. That isn’t the majority view yet – a Bloomberg survey this month estimated the pound will slide to $1.10 should the UK exit the bloc without an agreement. New Prime Minister Boris Johnson has repeatedly said that Britain will leave the EU on the October 31 deadline with or without an agreement, fuelling concern the nation is headed for a disorderly departure and fanning pessimism toward the pound. Sterling has fallen more than 7 per cent in the past three months, the worst performance among major developed-market currencies. “The pound is at a much lower level now but I still think a no-deal exit would lead to significant volatility and we could be testing parity on a really bad outcome,” said Mr Harrison, who manages more than $10 billion in assets at BlackRock. “We will see this game of chicken continue through August and that’s likely negative for sterling,” he said about the deadlocked Brexit talks. The pound fell 0.8 per cent to $1.2033 on Friday, its weakest closing level since the 1980s, after a report on the second quarter showed the UK economy shrank for the first time in six years. The data means it is likely the Bank of England will cut interest rates, according to Mizuho Bank. The BOE said in November that the currency could fall even below $1 in an analysis on possible worst-case Brexit scenarios. Options-based calculations showed around a 6.4 per cent chance of pound-dollar parity in the next one year, markedly higher than 0.2 per cent in early March when prospects of a no-deal outcome were seemingly off the table. Bloomberg