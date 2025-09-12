US vows to defend 'every inch of Nato territory' after Russian drones breach Polish airspace

The US reaffirmed its commitment to Nato on Friday, warning that Washington would defend “every inch of Nato territory” after Poland accused Russia of sending drones into its airspace this week.

“The United States stands by our Nato allies in the face of these alarming airspace violations,” acting US ambassador Dorothy Shea told an emergency session of the UN Security Council.

Ms Shea said the alleged Russian incursion “does not help the extraordinary efforts that the United States has undertaken in recent weeks to broker an end to the war” and shows “immense disrespect for good-faith US efforts to bring an end to this conflict”.

Since the Alaska summit between President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in mid-August, she noted, Russia has intensified bombing raids on Ukraine, causing civilian casualties and damaging infrastructure.

She urged Moscow to “renew and live up to its commitment to diplomacy” by pursuing direct talks with Kyiv for an immediate ceasefire.

"Rest assured, we will defend every inch of Nato territory," Ms Shea said.

Poland said it shot down several drones that entered its airspace with support from Nato aircraft, marking the first time a member of the alliance has fired during Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Moscow acknowledged it had carried out strikes against Ukraine at the time but denied targeting Poland. “There were no targets marked on Polish territory,” Russia’s UN envoy Vasily Nebenzya told the council, adding that the drones’ range made it “physically impossible” for them to reach Polish airspace.

Territorial defence officers pick up debris from the destroyed roof of a house, after Russian drones violated Polish airspace near Lublin, Poland. AP

He said Russia was ready to speak with Warsaw “if the Polish side indeed is interested in reducing tensions rather than fomenting tensions".

Ahead of the Security Council meeting, Poland said it's the first time in its history that had requested request the convening of an emergency meeting, and that it was “acting in the spirit of preventive diplomacy”.

“The meeting was requested because Russia’s reckless actions represent not only a breach of international law but also a destabilising escalation that brings the entire region closer to conflict than at any time in recent years,” Polish deputy foreign minister Marcin Bosacki said.

Mr Bosacki, who was joined by European and American representatives, read a joint statement denouncing Russia’s actions as a violation of international law and a destabilising escalation.

“The drones which posed a real threat to the civilian population, the infrastructure, and aviation safety, were pre-emptively neutralised. For the first time since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion against Ukraine in 2022, Poland’s territorial integrity and, simultaneously, Nato and EU airspace was violated on such an unprecedented and massive scale,” he said.

*The joint statement urged Moscow to halt its war, avoid further “provocations” and respect its obligations under the UN Charter.

“Escalation cannot lead to peace,” it said.

