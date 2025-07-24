US tells Syrian government to investigate killing of American Druze man in Sweida

The Trump administration is calling on the Syrian government to investigate the death of an American citizen, who was killed in an execution-style attack alongside several family members in southern Syria last week.

“We have had direct discussions with the Syrian Government on this issue, and have called for an immediate investigation into the matter,” State Department Deputy Spokesman Tommy Pigott told reporters.

Mr Pigott would not specify who he believed was responsible for the attack nor give any further details as to the circumstances.

Video circulated online shows a group of armed men clad in military fatigues firing dozens of shots at a group of eight kneeling men. Hosam Saraya, 35, an American citizen of Syrian Druze descent who lived in Oklahoma, was among the killed.

The killings came during a period of increased violence and tension in the Sweida region of Syria, as Bedouin and Druze clashed.

The Syrian government sent in forces to quiet the fighting, which prompted Israel to launch a series of strikes against Damascus in defence of the Druze community, which has thousands of members in Israel and the occupied Golan Heights.

Hundreds of Druze have been killed since hostilities broke out on June 12 and the area has been under a government siege, without electricity, as its supplies of drinking water are running out, according to Suwayda 24, a network of citizen journalists.

Washington helped to broker a ceasefire between Israel and Syria, which saw Damascus withdraw troops from the area.

The US has lifted many of its sanctions on Syria in an effort to help the fledgling government of President Ahmed Al Shara. Some in Congress are uneasy about moving too quickly to lift remaining sanctions, given the bloodshed.

“Trump announced sanctions relief for Syria on May 13, to give all Syrians a chance at a peaceful and prosperous country,” Mr Pigott said. “Syria is at a critical juncture, and we are looking to the Syrian government to lead on next steps.”

