US hostage envoy describes 'new sense of ability' to achieve deal with Hamas

US hostage envoy Adam Boehler said he is optimistic about a potential deal between Hamas and Israel that would involve the release of hostages from Gaza.

During an appearance on CNN’s State of the Union, Mr Boehler told anchor Jake Tapper that negotiations were down to “little details” and that in his opinion, mentalities have changed significantly in recent months.

“I think that post Israel winning in Iran, there’s a new sense of ability to get something done,” he said, cautioning that he felt Hamas was still being “hardheaded”, while Israel was “bending over backwards”.

Mourners at the funeral of Palestinians killed on the previous day by Israeli air strikes at Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip on July 20, 2025. AFP

Mr Boehler also spoke about the two deceased Americans believed to be remaining in Gaza, Omer Neutra and Itay Chen, saying that it was still a major priority for the administration to recover their bodies and “get them home”.

He claimed that during previous occasions when Hamas had turned down potential deals, their negotiating position weakened.

“So my recommendation to Hamas would be take the deal that Israel and the United States is offering you,” he continued.

“Let's get some people home and let's move to end this conflict.”

As of June, it was estimated that 50 hostages now remain in Gaza, with 20 believed to be alive.

Back in March, Mr Boehler was the source of controversy for the Trump White House when he described Hamas as “nice guys” and said his country was “not an agent of Israel”.

He later said in a social media post: “I want to be crystal clear as some have misinterpreted. Hamas is a terrorist organisation that has murdered thousands of innocent people. They are by definition bad people.”

Israel's campaign in Gaza – which followed the 2023 attacks by Hamas-led fighters on Israel that resulted in the deaths of about 1,200 people and the capture of 240 hostages – has killed nearly 58,895 people and injured more than 140,980.

The latest round of Gaza talks mediated by the US, Qatar and Egypt began on July 6.

On Sunday, sources told The National that Hamas was considering giving Israel and Gaza ceasefire mediators until the end of the week to reach a deal that would end the war or it would withdraw from the current talks in Doha and only return if proposals for a comprehensive deal are on the table.

Also on Sunday, the Gaza Health Ministry said at least 85 Palestinians waiting for aid had been killed in Gaza – the deadliest day yet for aid-seekers in over 21 months of war.

The deaths included 79 people trying to reach aid entering through the Zikim crossing with Israel in northern Gaza, the ministry said. More than 150 people were injured, some of them left in critical condition.

Hamza Hendawi contributed to this report.