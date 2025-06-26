Danielle Khalaf said she was humiliated by her teacher after declining to stand in protest at US support for Israel. WXYZ-TV via AP
Palestinian pupil sues Michigan school over teacher's reaction to refusal to stand for pledge

Teacher reportedly told 14-year-old that if she doesn't like the US she 'should go back to your country'

June 26, 2025

The American Civil Liberties Union has filed a lawsuit on behalf of a 14-year-old Michigan pupil who said a teacher humiliated her for refusing to stand for the Pledge of Allegiance in protest against US support for Israel amid the war in Gaza.

The lawsuit, which was filed on Wednesday, said Danielle Khalaf's teacher told her that, because she lives in the US and enjoys its freedom, "if you don’t like it, you should go back to your country”. The pupil, whose family is of Palestinian descent, declined to recite the pledge over three days in January.

“We can only marvel at the conviction and incredible courage it took for her to follow her conscience and her heart,” ACLU lawyer Mark Fancher said. The lawsuit says her teacher admonished her and told her she was being disrespectful.

As a result, Danielle “suffered extensive emotional and social injuries,” including nightmares, stress and strained friendships, the lawsuit says. The ACLU and the Arab American Civil Rights League said Danielle's First Amendment rights were violated, and the lawsuit seeks a financial award.

"I decided I wanted to sit down because I didn’t feel comfortable standing because of what’s happening in Palestine," Danielle said at a news conference in February. The Israel-Gaza war, which began after a surprise attack by Hamas left about 1,200 people dead and 240 taken hostage, has resulted in the deaths of more than 56,000 Palestinians. Throughout the conflict, the US has continued to support Israel.

"After the pledge was over, the teacher addressed the class and said that anyone that was sitting down was being very disrespectful to soldiers, to America," Danielle said, adding that she tried to speak to the teacher afterwards, but was dismissed. “It was traumatising, it hurt and I know she could do that to other people."

At that time, the school district said it had taken “appropriate action”, though it didn't elaborate. “Discrimination in any form is not tolerated by Plymouth-Canton Community Schools and is taken very seriously,” the district said.

Michigan has more than 300,000 residents of Middle Eastern or North African descent, second in the US behind California, according to the Census Bureau.

