Two Alexandrias, one councilman: Abdel Rahman Elnoubi's journey from his ancestral home to US politics

Councilman Abdel Rahman Elnoubi's personal history is essentially a tale of two cities: now a resident of Alexandria, Virginia, his family hails from Alexandria, Egypt, a city founded almost 2,000 years before European settlers landed in what would become the US.
His journey from the banks of the Nile to the Potomac took a few twists and turns, with the path ultimately leading to the city council of Alexandria, Virginia, to which he was elected in November last year.
Born in Chicago to Egyptian parents, Mr Elnoubi moved to Egypt during his school years. He ultimately returned to the US to attend New York’s City College, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in engineering. He then moved to Virginia, where he received a master's degree from George Washington University.
"I left Alexandria, Egypt, because I realised if I want a shot at a more prosperous life, if I want a shot at opportunity and economic prosperity, that I would have to come back to the US, because here, if you work hard, you have an opportunity to succeed," he told The National.
Mr Elnoubi started his political career during President Donald Trump’s first term in office, when the "Muslim ban" was on the minds of Arab and Muslim Americans.
"What got me into politics is, I realised how important it is to be at the table, to have a seat at the table and shape policies," he said.
Before being elected to the city council this year, he became the first Arab to join Alexandria’s school board, from 2022 to 2024.
When he is not shaping policy, Mr Elnoubi works as a project manager with the local transit authority and raises two children with his wife. He emphasised the importance of young Arab Americans and people of colour taking part in politics so their voices are heard at all levels of government.
"I realised that as a minority, as a Muslim, as an Arab American, I have a voice that's not always represented in government, and I saw the need for that, and I wanted to be that voice," he said.
There has been a rise in Arab and Muslim-American participation in local, state and national politics over the past decade, from Dearborn, Michigan, Mayor Abdullah Hammoud, to Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib in Congress.
The Arab and Muslim-American community in Michigan played a significant role in the recent presidential election as well, as they sought to give greater visibility to the war in Gaza.
Despite his decision to move to the US, Mr Elnoubi has fond memories of Egypt, particularly the food, the culture and the emphasis on family values. But he feels like he has found his place in the city he helps to lead.
"Here, you know, I'm glad to be part of the government and be able to shape the future of Alexandria and help improve lives for the people of Alexandria," he said. "I love the fact that we are all democratically elected, and people can hold us accountable if we don't do a good job."
But Mr Elnoubi expressed concern over the future of democracy. The administration of US President Donald Trump has drawn targets on students and scholars who have taken part in on-campus pro-Palestine protests, and threatened them with deportation, which critics have called an attack on freedom of speech.
"I think as Americans, we should not take democracy or freedom of speech for granted. It's a right that we have to fight for and stand up for," he said.
