Two Alexandrias, one councilman: Abdel Rahman Elnoubi's journey from his ancestral home to US politics

Councilman Abdel Rahman Elnoubi's personal history is essentially a tale of two cities: now a resident of Alexandria, Virginia, his family hails from Alexandria, Egypt, a city founded almost 2,000 years before European settlers landed in what would become the US.

His journey from the banks of the Nile to the Potomac took a few twists and turns, with the path ultimately leading to the city council of Alexandria, Virginia, to which he was elected in November last year.

Born in Chicago to Egyptian parents, Mr Elnoubi moved to Egypt during his school years. He ultimately returned to the US to attend New York’s City College, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in engineering. He then moved to Virginia, where he received a master's degree from George Washington University.

"I left Alexandria, Egypt, because I realised if I want a shot at a more prosperous life, if I want a shot at opportunity and economic prosperity, that I would have to come back to the US, because here, if you work hard, you have an opportunity to succeed," he told The National.

Mr Elnoubi started his political career during President Donald Trump’s first term in office, when the "Muslim ban" was on the minds of Arab and Muslim Americans.

"What got me into politics is, I realised how important it is to be at the table, to have a seat at the table and shape policies," he said.

Before being elected to the city council this year, he became the first Arab to join Alexandria’s school board, from 2022 to 2024.

Abdel Rahman Elnoubi, city council member for Alexandria, Virginia. Ahmed Issawy

When he is not shaping policy, Mr Elnoubi works as a project manager with the local transit authority and raises two children with his wife. He emphasised the importance of young Arab Americans and people of colour taking part in politics so their voices are heard at all levels of government.

"I realised that as a minority, as a Muslim, as an Arab American, I have a voice that's not always represented in government, and I saw the need for that, and I wanted to be that voice," he said.

There has been a rise in Arab and Muslim-American participation in local, state and national politics over the past decade, from Dearborn, Michigan, Mayor Abdullah Hammoud, to Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib in Congress.

The Arab and Muslim-American community in Michigan played a significant role in the recent presidential election as well, as they sought to give greater visibility to the war in Gaza.

Despite his decision to move to the US, Mr Elnoubi has fond memories of Egypt, particularly the food, the culture and the emphasis on family values. But he feels like he has found his place in the city he helps to lead.

"Here, you know, I'm glad to be part of the government and be able to shape the future of Alexandria and help improve lives for the people of Alexandria," he said. "I love the fact that we are all democratically elected, and people can hold us accountable if we don't do a good job."

Abdel Rahman Elnoubi is a major proponent for the people's voice. Ahmed Issawy

But Mr Elnoubi expressed concern over the future of democracy. The administration of US President Donald Trump has drawn targets on students and scholars who have taken part in on-campus pro-Palestine protests, and threatened them with deportation, which critics have called an attack on freedom of speech.

"I think as Americans, we should not take democracy or freedom of speech for granted. It's a right that we have to fight for and stand up for," he said.

MOUNTAINHEAD REVIEW Starring: Ramy Youssef, Steve Carell, Jason Schwartzman Director: Jesse Armstrong Rating: 3.5/5

Key facilities Olympic-size swimming pool with a split bulkhead for multi-use configurations, including water polo and 50m/25m training lanes

Premier League-standard football pitch

400m Olympic running track

NBA-spec basketball court with auditorium

600-seat auditorium

Spaces for historical and cultural exploration

An elevated football field that doubles as a helipad

Specialist robotics and science laboratories

AR and VR-enabled learning centres

Disruption Lab and Research Centre for developing entrepreneurial skills

Saudi National Day Meet the Saudi citizens for whom the UAE is a home from home

if you go The flights Emirates have direct flights from Dubai to Glasgow from Dh3,115. Alternatively, if you want to see a bit of Edinburgh first, then you can fly there direct with Etihad from Abu Dhabi. The hotel Located in the heart of Mackintosh's Glasgow, the Dakota Deluxe is perhaps the most refined hotel anywhere in the city. Doubles from Dh850 Events and tours There are various Mackintosh specific events throughout 2018 – for more details and to see a map of his surviving designs see glasgowmackintosh.com For walking tours focussing on the Glasgow Style, see the website of the Glasgow School of Art. More information For ideas on planning a trip to Scotland, visit www.visitscotland.com

HOW TO WATCH Facebook: TheNationalNews Twitter: @thenationalnews Instagram: @thenationalnews.com TikTok: @thenationalnews

How to vote Canadians living in the UAE can register to vote online and be added to the International Register of Electors. They'll then be sent a special ballot voting kit by mail either to their address, the Consulate General of Canada to the UAE in Dubai or The Embassy of Canada in Abu Dhabi Registered voters mark the ballot with their choice and must send it back by 6pm Eastern time on October 21 (2am next Friday)

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

Match info What: Fifa Club World Cup play-off

Who: Al Ain v Team Wellington

Where: Hazza bin Zayed Stadium, Al Ain

When: Wednesday, kick off 7.30pm

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League, last-16 second leg

Paris Saint-Germain (1) v Borussia Dortmund (2)

Kick-off: Midnight, Thursday, March 12

Stadium: Parc des Princes

Live: On beIN Sports HD

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

THE BIO: Martin Van Almsick Hometown: Cologne, Germany Family: Wife Hanan Ahmed and their three children, Marrah (23), Tibijan (19), Amon (13) Favourite dessert: Umm Ali with dark camel milk chocolate flakes Favourite hobby: Football Breakfast routine: a tall glass of camel milk

Specs Engine: Electric motor generating 54.2kWh (Cooper SE and Aceman SE), 64.6kW (Countryman All4 SE) Power: 218hp (Cooper and Aceman), 313hp (Countryman) Torque: 330Nm (Cooper and Aceman), 494Nm (Countryman) On sale: Now Price: From Dh158,000 (Cooper), Dh168,000 (Aceman), Dh190,000 (Countryman)

Virtual banks explained What is a virtual bank? The Hong Kong Monetary Authority defines it as a bank that delivers services through the internet or other electronic channels instead of physical branches. That means not only facilitating payments but accepting deposits and making loans, just like traditional ones. Other terms used interchangeably include digital or digital-only banks or neobanks. By contrast, so-called digital wallets or e-wallets such as Apple Pay, PayPal or Google Pay usually serve as intermediaries between a consumer’s traditional account or credit card and a merchant, usually via a smartphone or computer. What’s the draw in Asia? Hundreds of millions of people under-served by traditional institutions, for one thing. In China, India and elsewhere, digital wallets such as Alipay, WeChat Pay and Paytm have already become ubiquitous, offering millions of people an easy way to store and spend their money via mobile phone. Indonesia, Vietnam and the Philippines are also among the world’s biggest under-banked countries; together they have almost half a billion people. Is Hong Kong short of banks? No, but the city is among the most cash-reliant major economies, leaving room for newcomers to disrupt the entrenched industry. Ant Financial, an Alibaba Group Holding affiliate that runs Alipay and MYBank, and Tencent Holdings, the company behind WeBank and WeChat Pay, are among the owners of the eight ventures licensed to create virtual banks in Hong Kong, with operations expected to start as early as the end of the year.

School uniforms report UAE parents angry at rising cost of 'poor quality' school uniforms

Match info Champions League quarter-final, first leg Liverpool v Porto, Tuesday, 11pm (UAE) Matches can be watched on BeIN Sports

What can you do? Document everything immediately; including dates, times, locations and witnesses Seek professional advice from a legal expert You can report an incident to HR or an immediate supervisor You can use the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation’s dedicated hotline In criminal cases, you can contact the police for additional support

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylturbo Transmission: seven-speed DSG automatic Power: 242bhp Torque: 370Nm Price: Dh136,814

The years Ramadan fell in May 1987 1954 1921 1888

Lexus LX700h specs Engine: 3.4-litre twin-turbo V6 plus supplementary electric motor Power: 464hp at 5,200rpm Torque: 790Nm from 2,000-3,600rpm Transmission: 10-speed auto Fuel consumption: 11.7L/100km On sale: Now Price: From Dh590,000

How to donate Send “thenational” to the following numbers or call the hotline on: 0502955999

2289 – Dh10

2252 – Dh 50

6025 – Dh20

6027 – Dh 100

6026 – Dh 200