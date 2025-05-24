Elon Musk’s social platform X hit by significant disruption

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/elon-musk/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/elon-musk/">Elon Musk</a>’s social media platform X suffered disruption on Saturday resulting in posts failing to load. Performance-monitoring website Down Detector displayed an enormous red spike representing tens of thousands of reports of the outage on the platform Mr Musk acquired for $44 billion in 2022, before renaming it. The spike peaked at around 5pm GST. Posts were not loading in the UAE, in the east and west coasts of the US, or in the UK for many users. The issue appeared to be resolved about an hour later as users could start to see content again.