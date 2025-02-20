Zelenskyy and Trump’s Ukraine envoy scrap public comments as tension grows

President <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/donald-trump" target="_blank">Donald Trump's</a> envoy for the conflict in Ukraine met President <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/Volodymyr-Zelenskyy" target="_blank">Volodymyr Zelenskyy</a> in Kyiv on Thursday but a news conference that had been scheduled for after the event was cancelled, reinforcing the perception of deepening divisions over how to end Russia's invasion. The briefing was supposed to include comments by Mr Zelenskyy and Keith Kellogg, a retired US general. At the last minute it was downgraded to a photo opportunity with no questions. The US side asked for the change, Ukrainian presidential spokesman Serhii Nikiforov said. The two men were due to speak about Mr Trump's efforts to end the war. Mr Zelenskyy had previously said he looked forward to explaining what was happening in Ukraine and showing it to Mr Kellogg. Mr Kellogg, one of the architects of a staunchly conservative policy book laying out an “America First” national security agenda, has long been Mr Trump’s top adviser on defence issues. Mr Zelenskyy and Mr Trump have traded rebukes in recent days, with the US leader calling his Ukrainian counterpart a “<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/02/19/trump-zelenskyy-dictator/" target="_blank">dictator</a>” on Wednesday. The dispute erupted after Russia and the US agreed on Tuesday to start working towards ending the war in Ukraine and improving their diplomatic and economic ties. The move has stunned many observers as it signals a reversal of three years of support for Ukraine and isolating Russia. Mr Trump's National Security Adviser Mike Waltz told reporters at the White House on Thursday that the President thought Mr Zelenskyy had not appeared grateful enough to US taxpayers for funding Ukraine's defence. “His frustration with President Zelenskyy is that … there needs to be a deep appreciation for what the American people, what the American taxpayer, what President Trump did in his first term, and what we've done since,” Mr Waltz said.