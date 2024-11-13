Israel's UNRWA ban will have 'catastrophic consequences', agency head warns

<b>Live updates: Follow the latest on </b><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/10/09/live-israel-lebanon-hezbollah-netanyahu/"><b>Israel-Gaza</b></a> Israel's new law banning <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/podcasts/beyond-the-headlines/2024/11/01/israels-ban-on-unrwa-how-drastic-will-the-effects-be/" target="_blank">UNRWA</a> from operating in the country will have “catastrophic consequences” in Gaza, the head of the UN's Palestinian relief agency said on Wednesday. UNRWA Commissioner General <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/mena/2024/02/05/uaes-sheikh-abdullah-discusses-support-for-unrwa-work-with-lazzarini/" target="_blank">Philippe Lazzarini</a> renewed his call for UN member states to take action to block the Israeli legislation, which takes effect in January. He said he might consider the possibility of going to an international or national court to try to stop the implementation of the new laws. “In Gaza, dismantling UNRWA will collapse the United Nations humanitarian response, which relies heavily on the agency's infrastructure,” he told a UN General Assembly committee. He said one consequence of banning UNRWA would be to strip Palestinian children of any hopes of an education. “In the absence of a capable public administration or state, only UNRWA can deliver education to more than 660,000 girls and boys across Gaza. In the absence of UNRWA, an entire generation will be denied the right to education,” he said, warning that this would sow “the seeds for marginalisation and extremism.” Israel is banning UNRWA over claims that some employees colluded with Hamas. “UNRWA takes allegations of neutrality breaches extremely seriously. While we do not operate in a zero-risk environment, we take a zero-tolerance approach to any proven breaches,” Mr Lazzarini said. He said that intense lobbying by the Israeli government and affiliated groups has targeted parliaments and governments in top donor countries. The legislation is set to take effect in late January, shortly after US president-elect<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/donald-trump" target="_blank"> Donald Trump</a> begins his second four-year term. Drawing from his first term, Mr Trump is expected to take a distinctly pro-Israel approach, potentially far exceeding the “unwavering” support already offered by President <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/joe-biden" target="_blank">Joe Biden.</a> The UN Security Council has voiced strong support for UNRWA, issuing a firm warning against any efforts to dismantle or undermine the agency. “We left Gaza completely in 2005. We disengaged, we gave the keys to the Palestinian Authority,” Israel's UN ambassador Danny Danon told reporters at the UN's headquarters. “Now we are in a war after we were attacked and we act according to international law,” he said. “We are willing to co-operate, but not with terrorists.” UNRWA was established in 1949 following the war surrounding the founding of Israel. It provides aid, health and education to millions of Palestinians in Gaza, the West Bank and Syria, Lebanon and Jordan.