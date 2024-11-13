The UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) offices in Jerusalem. EPA
The UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) offices in Jerusalem. EPA

News

US

Israel's UNRWA ban will have 'catastrophic consequences', agency head warns

Ban due to take effect in January as Palestinians in the Gaza Strip face famine and continuing Israeli bombardment

Adla Massoud
Adla Massoud
United Nations

November 13, 2024

View from DC

The inside scoop from The National’s Washington bureau

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      View from DC