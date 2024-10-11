Israeli troops injure two more UN peacekeepers in south Lebanon

<b>Live updates: Follow the latest on </b><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/10/09/live-israel-lebanon-hezbollah-netanyahu/"><b>Israel-Gaza</b></a> Two more UN peacekeepers were wounded by Israeli troops in southern <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/lebanon" target="_blank">Lebanon</a> on Friday, as explosions rocked their observation tower near the border with Israel, a day after two were injured by Israeli shelling. Israel said the two were wounded on Friday as its forces responded to a threat. The UN Interim Force in Lebanon said another of its positions, near the Blue Line in Labbouneh, fell when an <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/israel" target="_blank">Israeli</a> military bulldozer hit the perimeter and tanks moved nearby. “Our peacekeepers remained at the location, and a Unifil Quick Reaction Force was dispatched to assist and reinforce the position,” Unifil said. “This is a serious development, and Unifil reiterates that the safety and security of UN personnel and property must be guaranteed and that the inviolability of UN premises must be respected at all times. Any deliberate attack on peacekeepers is a grave violation of international humanitarian law and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/10/08/un-resolution-1701-fit-for-purpose-or-total-failure/" target="_blank">Security Council Resolution 1701</a>.” One injured peacekeeper was taken to a hospital in Tyre, while the second was being treated in Naqoura. The Israeli military said it was told two peacekeepers had been “inadvertently hurt” and expressed “deep concern” over such incidents. It said was conducting a review to determine what had happened. The blasts come as Israeli forces are fighting <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/hezbollah" target="_blank">Hezbollah</a> in the area south of Lebanon's Litani River. On Thursday, two <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/10/11/un-peacekeepers-israel-lebanon/" target="_blank">Indonesian peacekeepers</a> with were injured when the Israeli military fired at an observation tower in their compound in southern Lebanon. The French Foreign Ministry said that the “attacks constitute serious violations of international law and must cease immediately,” adding that it condemned “deliberate Israeli fire” against Unifil. “The Israeli authorities must explain themselves. France is therefore summoning today the Israeli ambassador to France.” A Downing Street spokesperson meanwhile said the government was “appalled” by reports that Israel had deliberately fired at a Unifil observation post on Thursday.