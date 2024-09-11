US leaders join a commemoration event at Ground Zero, New York City, on the 23rd anniversary of the September 11 terror attacks. AFP
US leaders join a commemoration event at Ground Zero, New York City, on the 23rd anniversary of the September 11 terror attacks. AFP

News

US

September 11 memorials: Biden, Harris and Trump mark 23rd anniversary

Leaders also attending commemoration events in Pennsylvania and at the Pentagon in Virginia

The National

September 11, 2024