Trump adviser Steve Bannon told to report to jail by July 1

Former top Donald Trump adviser Steve Bannon was ordered by a federal judge on Thursday to report to prison by July 1 to begin serving his four-month sentence for contempt of Congress.

Bannon, 70, was convicted of contempt in July 2022 for defying a subpoena to testify before the congressional panel that investigated the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol by Trump supporters.

One of the masterminds behind Trump's successful 2016 presidential campaign, he was sentenced to four months in prison in October 2022, but has remained free while appealing against his conviction.

A US federal appeals court upheld the conviction last month.

US District Judge Carl Nichols revoked Bannon's bail at a court hearing on Thursday and ordered him to report to prison in three weeks.

A defiant Bannon addressed reporters outside the Washington court after the judge's order, saying: “There's nothing that can shut me up and nothing that will shut me up."

“There's not a prison built or a jail built that will ever shut me up.

“We're going to win on November 5 in an amazing landslide."

That date is the presidential election expected to be a rematch between Trump and Democratic President Joe Biden.

Another top Trump adviser, Peter Navarro, was also convicted of contempt of Congress and began serving a four-month sentence in a Florida prison in March.

Steve Bannon speaks to The National in a September 2022 interview in which he predicted Donald Trump would win the presidency in 2024. The National

Navarro, 74, is the highest-ranking former member of the Trump administration to be jailed for actions stemming from the Republican former president's efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

Bannon served in the White House as chief strategist for the first seven months of Trump's term, leaving reportedly due to conflicts with other top staff members.

In 2020, he was charged with wire fraud and money laundering for taking for personal use millions of dollars contributed by donors towards the construction of a border wall with Mexico.

While others were found guilty in the scheme, Trump issued a blanket pardon for Bannon before leaving office in January 2021, leading to the dismissal of the charges against him.

Trump was scheduled to go on trial in Washington on March 4 on charges of conspiring to overturn the results of the 2020 election won by Mr Biden.

But his trial has been put on hold until the US Supreme Court rules on his claim that as a former president he is immune from prosecution.

Trump, 77, was impeached for a second time by the House of Representatives after the Capitol riot – he was charged with inciting an insurrection – but was acquitted by the Senate.