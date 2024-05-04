Israel briefed US on plan to evacuate Palestinian civilians for potential Rafah operation

Live updates: Follow the latest on Israel-Gaza

Israel this week briefed officials of President Joe Biden's administration on a plan to evacuate Palestinian civilians ahead of a potential military operation in the southern Gaza city of Rafah, according to US officials familiar with the talks.

The officials, who were not authorised to comment publicly and requested anonymity to speak about the sensitive exchange, told the Associated Press that the plan detailed by the Israelis did not change the US administration’s view that moving forward with an operation in Rafah would put too many innocent Palestinian civilians at risk.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to carry out a military operation in Rafah despite warnings from Mr Biden and other western officials that doing so would result in more civilian deaths and worsen an already dire humanitarian crisis.

The Biden administration has said that there could be consequences for Israel should it move forward with the operation without a credible plan to safeguard civilians.

Some 1.5 million Palestinians have sheltered in the southern Gaza city as the territory has been ravaged by the war that began on October 7 after Hamas militants attacked Israel, killing 1,200 people and taking about 250 hostages.

The UN humanitarian aid agency on Friday said that hundreds of thousands of people would be “at imminent risk of death” if Israel moves forward with the Rafah assault. The border city is a critical entry point for humanitarian aid and is filled with displaced Palestinians, many in densely packed tent camps.

The officials added that the evacuation plan that the Israelis briefed was not finalised and both sides agreed to keep discussing the matter. Politico first reported the news.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters on Friday that no “comprehensive” plan for a potential Rafah operation has been revealed by the Israelis to the White House.

Israeli assault on Rafah would be unbearable escalation, UN chief warns

The operation, however, has been discussed during recent calls between Mr Biden and Mr Netanyahu as well as during recent virtual talks with top Israeli and US national security officials.

“We want to make sure that those conversations continue because it is important to protect those Palestinian lives – those innocent lives,” Ms Jean-Pierre said.

The revelation of Israel's continued push to carry out a Rafah operation came as CIA director William Burns arrived on Friday in Egypt, where negotiators are trying to seal a ceasefire accord between Israel and Hamas.

Hamas is considering the latest proposal for a ceasefire and hostage release put forward by US, Egyptian and Qatari mediators, who are looking to avert the Rafah operation.

They have publicly pressed Hamas to accept the terms of the deal that would lead to an extended ceasefire and an exchange of Israeli hostages taken captive on October 7 and Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails.

However, Mr Netanyahu said earlier this week that Israeli forces would enter Rafah, which Israel says is Hamas’ last stronghold, regardless of whether a truce-for-hostages deal is struck.

His comments appeared to be meant to appease his nationalist governing partners, and it was not clear whether they would have any bearing on any emerging deal with Hamas.