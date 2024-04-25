At least six killed in dawn strikes on Rafah as residents brace for invasion

Live updates: Follow the latest from Israel-Gaza

At least six Palestinians were killed and several more wounded in Israeli air strikes on Gaza's southern city of Rafah at dawn on Thursday.

Five people died, mostly women and children, in a strike on the Abu Jamal family home in the east of Rafah, the official Palestinian Wafa news agency reported.

Several others were wounded and taken to Abu Youssef Al Najjar Hospital, whose vicinity was also hit by Israeli strikes.

Another person died and others were wounded in a separate strike that hit two homes in the same district.

The morning attack came as the Israeli military reportedly prepares to launch a full-scale ground invasion of the city, hosting more than a million displaced civilians forced to flee other parts of Gaza.

The Israeli army announced on Wednesday that reservist brigades previously withdrawn from the Palestinian enclave had been sent back there to fight.

About 34,300 people have been killed since Israel began its offensive in Gaza, figures compiled by the enclave's Health Ministry show. The Israeli military began its operation after Hamas-led groups carried out an attack in October, killing 1,200 people.

READ MORE US warns Israeli attack on Rafah would be 'mistake' in Biden call with Netanyahu

Israel is “moving ahead” with the Rafah operation and has bought 40,000 tents for civilians who will be displaced from the city, Reuters cited an Israeli government official as saying, corroborating widespread reports in Israeli media of an imminent invasion and the construction of tent cities.

The defence official said the Israeli military could begin immediately but was waiting for approval from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has said a “date has been set” for the invasion.

Israel says four of six remaining Hamas battalions are stationed in the city.

On Wednesday, Israeli media reported the government will meet in the coming weeks to approve civilian evacuations from Gaza – the first phase of the invasion.

The UN has reportedly refused to co-ordinate with Israel on civilian evacuations, as it opposes the planned offensive.

“[The UN] is telling Israel, don’t do this,” a person familiar with the matter told The Financial Times.

A camp in Deir Al Balah for internally displaced Palestinians who fled from Rafah and northern Gaza. EPA

So-called “humanitarian enclaves” would be set up by “local actors” from within Gaza in absence of UN aid workers, a second source told the newspaper.

Elsewhere in the enclave, dawn strikes were reported on Wadi Gaza as a siege continued in Gaza city.

Shelling and strikes were reported across the city and its surroundings, particularly in Jabalia and Al Zaytoun districts, Wafa reported.

The US and other countries, along with the UN, have publicly called on Israel to abandon its plans to invade Rafah, on the border with Egypt.

On Tuesday, Qatar's foreign ministry said the situation in the city is a “human catastrophe” even without an invasion.

Doha, a key mediator between Israel and Hamas, said an Israeli assault would negatively affect continuing talks aimed at reaching a ceasefire.

On Wednesday, Washington said it had not approved an Israeli attack on the city.

“Absolutely not. I cannot confirm that we have done any such thing. We have not greenlit a military operation,” Barbara Leaf, Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs, said.