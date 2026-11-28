The British government's Department for Work and Pensions (DWP), which administers pensions and welfare payments, said on Saturday that a cyber attack prompted it to take services offline.

"Our ‌team ⁠and ​specialist cyber ​experts ‌continue to ⁠investigate a ⁠cyber attack on DWP's systems," a spokesperson for the department said in a ​statement.

"We are working closely with the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) and Government Cyber Coordination Centre to investigate and to bring services back online as quickly as possible and to minimise any disruption."

The statement posted on the official DWP website added that regular benefit and pension payments were not affected and would be paid as normal.

Users on social media platform X said they were not able to access digital services for the country's Universal Credit scheme. The benefit applies to people of working age who are unemployed or on very low incomes, and pays out living and housing costs based on certain eligibility criteria.

DWP is the UK’s biggest public service department administering pension benefits and a range of working-age, disability and illness benefits to around 20 million claimants and customers.

On Tuesday, NCSC, the UK's national technical authority for cyber threats, said that it had seen a marked rise in AI-assisted cyber attacks since September. However, it has not released a statement about the current DWP incident.

British companies and ⁠institutions have been increasingly hit ​by ⁠aggressive ‌and regular cyberattacks in recent ​years, with some suffering months of disruption, including the British Library, a blood testing service, the London Underground, Marks & Spencer, the Co-op and Jaguar Land Rover.