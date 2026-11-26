Net migration to the UK has fallen to 77,000, the lowest level for nearly 30 years outside the Covid pandemic, figures showed on Thursday.

The figure for the year to June, which represents the difference between those leaving the country and those entering it, reflects tighter immigration rules for workers, students and asylum seekers.

The data from the Office for National Statistics shows that this year’s number is down from 204,000 in the previous period and is the lowest since 1997, excluding the pandemic period.

Overall, annual net migration to Britain has plunged by about 90 per cent ⁠since its peak of nearly a million people in 2023.

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood said the ⁠the government had regained control of the immigration system but stressed “we won't stop here”.

“Our reforms are restoring control and building a fairer ​immigration system that rewards contribution,” she said.

The fall in overall immigration comes after previous Conservative and Labour governments increased restrictions on the granting of work visas, including bans on bringing dependants, and higher salary thresholds aimed at limiting arrivals ​to skilled graduate-level workers.

The ONS said a drop in long-term migration by people born outside the EU was the main reason for the decline.

In total, 738,000 immigrated to the UK over the 12 months to June, down 17 per cent from a year earlier.

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood promised to lower net migration further. Getty Images Show caption: Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood promised to lower net migrati…

That included 550,000 nationals primarily from India, China and Nigeria, 47 per cent of whom came for study-related reasons, 25 per cent for work and 13 per cent for asylum.

Immigration of EU+ nationals and British nationals was broadly stable at 79,000 and 109,000 respectively. EU+ refers to nationals of the European bloc plus Norway, Iceland, Liechtenstein and Switzerland.

A total of 661,000 people left the country, similar to the previous year’s total of 689,000.

They comprised 292,000 non-EU+ nationals, 53 per cent of whom had originally arrived on study visas, 124,000 EU+ nationals and 245,000 British nationals.

Ben Brindle, senior researcher at the Migration Observatory at the University of Oxford, said the UK still has relatively high emigration, at least for the time being.

“Most of those emigrants are non-citizens, including people who arrived a few years ago when immigration was very high,” he said. “That could push the net migration figures down even further next year, but the downwards blip is unlikely to last forever.”

Falling net migration is “not automatically” a problem for the UK economy, especially in the long run, he said.

“The composition of immigration to the UK is more important to productivity and public finances than pure numbers, so what matters is who is no longer migrating, not just how many,” he said.

Immigration, both legal and illegal, has dominated political debate in Britain for more than a decade, and concern about unrestricted immigration from the EU contributed to the vote for Brexit in 2016.

Former Conservative prime minister David Cameron first pledged in 2010 to reduce net migration to the “tens of thousands”, but failed to meet that goal.

Concerns about UK immigration levels have been driven in part by the arrival of migrants on small boats. The English Channel crossings have become a stark symbol of Britain's perceived failure to control its borders.