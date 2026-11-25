New Year's Day will bring a 26 per cent increase in UK consumer energy prices driven by the Iran conflict.

Pressure is mounting on the UK government to exploit its North Sea oil and gas reserves as millions of British households confront soaring wholesale gas prices linked to the conflict in the Middle East.

Ofgem, the independent energy regulator, announced that its energy price cap will rise by 26 per cent from January 1, taking the annual bill for a typical household to £2,166 ($2,845), an increase of £443.

A town in Devon. UK households face a sharp rise in energy bills. Getty Images Show caption: A town in Devon. UK households face a sharp rise in energy b…

That is the highest level since April 2023 when the impact of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on energy prices reached a peak.

The dramatic rise also comes at the height of winter, with some predicting Arctic conditions caused by a shift in polar wind conditions, affecting more than 20 million households on variable tariffs.

The rise demonstrates the continuing fallout from the Iran war and subsequent blockade of the Strait of Hormuz with suppliers unable to export gas in large quantities from the Gulf. Wholesale gas prices have risen by more than a third in the last three months, as concerns grow about the security of future supplies.

Despite producing its own gas Britain remains exposed to international prices as it imports a lot of liquefied natural gas. When wholesale gas becomes more expensive electricity prices also rise.

The UK government will give most household a £100 one-off payment in January but this will cover only a fraction of the additional annual cost, leaving Prime Minister Andy Burnham under pressure to protect vulnerable families.

Drax Power Station in Selby, England. Getty Images Show caption: Drax Power Station in Selby, England. Getty Images

North Sea oil

The crisis has also reignited the political debate over exploiting Britain's remaining North Sea reserves, particularly the Rosebank oilfield, with pressure growing on the government to approve the project in response to the Middle East instability.

The site west of Shetland has between 300 million and 500 million barrels of oil, making it Britain's largest undeveloped oilfield. The UK has already moved to allow development of the nearby Jackdaw gasfield.

The Iran conflict has also given the British government a difficult choice between meeting its climate commitments and protecting the country against international energy shocks.

But some argue that the crisis signals the need to rapidly change to clean energy to avoid fossil fuel price variations.

“This is devastating news for households caused by increases in the wholesale market price of natural gas as a result of the ongoing conflict in the Middle East,” said Bob Ward, of the London School of Economics.

He added that the only way to protect the UK from higher energy prices was to accelerate the transition to “cheap and clean domestic sources” and replacing gas central heating with heat pumps.