London Square, which is part of Abu Dhabi’s Aldar Properties, has announced a network of members’ clubs to be offered to homebuyers across the UK capital.

Charter membership will be embedded within the company's residential developments and included with each purchase. It will also be open to the wider community.

Homeowners will have access to professional-grade, co-working spaces, wellness and treatment centres, restaurants and lounges, cultural events, screening rooms, podcast studios and a programme of calendar events and experiences.

London Square said it was responding to a growing desire for “greater connection, community and convenience closer to home”.

London's first Charter clubs will be at Wimbledon Bridge House, Ransome’s Wharf in Battersea, County Hall Kingston, and Bermondsey. The network will be headed by Amanda Dyjecenski, formerly of Maslow’s, which has private members' clubs in Fitzrovia, Soho and Kensington, and the Conduit Club.

Westminster Tower will also offer Charter membership. Photo: London Square Show caption: Westminster Tower will also offer Charter membership. Photo:…

London Square plans to deliver about 9,000 homes over the next five years in the UK capital, with a total development value of £5 billion ($6.6 billion), as demand remains resilient.

The homes will be built across about 30 sites, with the company aiming at buyers in the affordable segment as well as international investors.

London Square, which played a significant part in the development of Nine Elms in Battersea, reported sales of £251 million for the first half of this year, up 236 per cent year-on-year on the back of three new projects – Bermondsey Phase 3, Wimbledon Bridge House and Ransome’s Wharf.

Sales from the Middle East account for 10 to 15 per cent of total international sales, with UAE buyers dominating sales activity.

Ms Dyjecenski said Charter sets out create “vibrant places which offer opportunities for people to meet, discover and live well in their neighbourhood”.

Wimbledon Bridge House will be the first to open. Photo: London Square Show caption: Wimbledon Bridge House will be the first to open. Photo: Lon…

Adam Lawrence, chief executive of London Square, said it was breaking new ground in what a residential developer could offer.

“Londoners increasingly want places that support more dimensions of their lives,” he said. “Beyond flexible work this includes easy access to well-being, culture, hospitality and, vitally, community and connection. This isn’t just a post pandemic theme, there’s a longer-term, more enduring shift in how Londoners experience life in the city and in how they want to live and work.”

Residential developers have expanded amenities in many upmarket buildings in London beyond gyms and meeting rooms. This trend has become particularly prevalent since the pandemic and the rise of working from home, with people spending more time close to home.

Amanda Dyjecinski will head the Charter network. Photo: London Square Show caption: Amanda Dyjecinski will head the Charter network. Photo: Lond…

It cited research showing that while Londoners feel a strong sense of connection to the city, 35 per cent say they experience loneliness. In the same report, almost half of Londoners said they want more community spaces where they can meet.

Charter at Wimbledon Bridge House will be the first to open its doors, offering a members-only area, a lounge and event space, co-working and private offices, a podcast studio, screening rooms, gym, therapeutics and a bookable treatment room.