Some Dubai-style chocolate recalled in UK over salmonella fears

A recall notice has been issued for two types of Dubai-style chocolate sold in the UK due to contamination with salmonella.

World of Sweets, the UK’s largest distributor, importer and wholesaler of confectionery, issued the notice for packs of Alyan Dubai Style Crunchy Knafeh and Pistachio Milk Chocolate and packs of Alyan Dubai Style Chocolate Truffles.

An alert by the Food Standards Agency said it was because of the risk of salmonella being present in the products. Salmonella symptoms usually include fever, diarrhoea and abdominal cramps.

World of Sweets will display notices in all its stores that sell the products and said it would arrange to collect the product if needed. The FSA said anyone who had bought the products should not eat them, and should instead return them to the store where they were bought for a full refund.

Dubai-style chocolate has surged in popularity in the UK and across Europe due to its popularity on social media. However there have been concerns over some unregulated imports sold by small retailers that may be missing vital ingredients or allergen warnings.